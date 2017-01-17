New Ruggedized Laser Modules from BEA Lasers The MIL RA and MIL Compact Series Laser modules are typically used for alignment and leveling applications.

The new MIL RA Model features a right angle, and the new MIL Compact Model features a straight housing. Both laser modules are ideally suited for applications with limited space and tight positioning requirements.

Both new MIL Series models utilize a low profile 3/8” rugged laser housing, fitted with a M12 connector, 2 meter long PVC jacketed cable, and integrated power supply. The optional sensor-style bracket, or multi-adjustable “LB” bracket, completes the laser system. The new MIL Series laser diode modules are offered with standard 515nm (green) or standard 635nm (red), with 1mW or 5mW. Other outputs

are available on request.

The industry’s first right angle rugged laser system, the MIL RA is a laser diode module with a 3/8” brass, nickel-plated laser housing that only occupies 1.5” of valuable space.

The MIL Compact is a low profile laser diode module that occupies 1.5” of space, a much smaller profile then other lasers intended for industrial applications.

The MIL RA and MIL Compact Laser Series are offered in direct diode 635nm (Red), or 515nm (Green) lasers. The direct diode 515nm (green) and 635nm (red) design provides a compact, durable laser that will perform reliably under the most adverse industrial conditions. Compared with traditional 532nm green laser diode modules, the 515nm features low power consumption, along with a wider operating temperature / tolerance and greater stability.

Custom variations can be provided by BEA Lasers to these new laser modules. Customization includes laser pattern options (lines, crosses, dot patterns, etc.), flash options, other outputs and more.

The new standard MIL Series Laser modules are now immediately available from inventory held at the BEA Lasers facility in Elk Grove Village, IL. This central location allows BEA Lasers to ship from stock within 24 hours, with custom options taking 4 weeks additional.

About BEA Lasers

Since 1980, BEA Lasers has provided innovative laser module solutions to industry and research, leveraging the staff’s expert knowledge of photonics and electro-optic components. Many BEA Laser products conform to and surpass the standards of CE and FDA.

BEA Lasers offers a full line of standard ruggedized laser diode modules with green and red lasers for varying applications and customer requirements. These applications are typically for alignment and leveling functions in customer operations or production. BEA Lasers also provides customization of laser modules. BEA Laser Application Engineers and Sales Associates work with customers to deliver a solution that meets or exceeds their requirements.

BEA Lasers is committed to providing high quality laser diode modules at a reasonable cost.