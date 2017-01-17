The summit opens with a Combined Plenary Session featuring keynote addresses by PLN Persero on its Role in Enabling Renewable Power Growth, Mayer Brown on ‘Navigating the Challenges in Land Access & Regulatory Structure’ and a Financing Panel deliberating on ‘Renewable Power Projects in Indonesia & SE Asia’ led by IFC, PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance, Societe Generale Asia, OPIC and ReEx Capital.

Post morning plenary, the summit breaks into two individual tracks with 3rd Biomass & BioEnergy Asia spotlighting on Indonesia’s biomass-to-energy projects by Ata Marie Group and Solcofin while a senior rep from General Electric leads a discussion on the Techno-Economics for Indonesia’s municipal solid waste to energy projects.

The track also covers Asia’s biogas market outlook via sessions on:



Development of Biogas Projects – Reflections and Opportunities for Value Creation in Palm Oil Based Biogas – Felda Palm Industries

Operating Experience of Biogas Plants in SE Asia & Value -Add with Biogas Refining – Asia Biogas

Specificities of Biomass & Biogas Projects: What Makes a Project Bankable? – ReEx Capital Asia

Techno-Commercial Comparison of Biomass & Biogas Power Plant Technologies – Owl Energy

Other sessions in this track are – ‘Optimizing Use of Bamboo Biomass for Energy & Fiber in Thailand & SE Asia’ by Kasetsart University and ‘Creating Sustainable Access of Energy for Small Island Communities in Indonesia with Bamboo as Biomass Energy Feedstock’ by PT. Charta Putra Indonesia.

The concurrent track on Indonesia Renewable Power features a key presentation on ‘IPPs & Investment Prospects/Options of Geothermal Energy Projects in Indonesia’ by P.T. Star Energy that will be followed by sessions on:



Risk Management of Geothermal Exploration in Indonesia – Societe Generale

Project SPORE - An Off-Grid Renewable Energy Demonstrator - ENGIE Lab

Drivers & Key Considerations for Foreign Investors on Indonesian Hydro IPPs - Pinsent Masons

Operating Utility-Scale Solar Power Plant in Indonesia - Conergy

When to Use EPC(M) instead of EPC as Contracting Model for Solar Projects – Owl Energy

Utility-Scale Wind Power Plant in Indonesia – Case Studies & Perspective – Asia Green Capital and UPC Renewables Indonesia

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the program includes a Separately Bookable Pre-Conference Workshop titled ‘Optimal Thermochemical Utilization of Your Agricultural Residues: Present & Future’. The summit also have Vermeer as exhibitor.

Visit 3rd Biomass & BioEnergy Asia website for more information or contact Ms. Hafizah at +65 6346 9218.

Visit Indonesia Renewable Power website for more information or contact Ms. Grace at +65 6346 9147.