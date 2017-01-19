IT Central Station, the leading product review site for enterprise technology, announces CA Service Virtualization as the top ranked service virtualization software of 2016. This comprehensive product ranking is based on peer reviews and crowdsourced buyer intent data from the IT Central Station community.

Second to CA was Parasoft Service Virtualization, followed by HPE Service Virtualization, IBM Rational Test Virtualization Server, and Tricentis Tosca Testsuite’s Orchestrated Service Virtualization as the leading service virtualization software products of the year.

The IT Central Station ranking is a composite score that considers average rating, number of reviews, and a buyer intent index including number of views, comparisons and follows by IT Central Station visitors. Over the past year, over two million professionals have used IT Central Station’s crowdsourced reviews in their technology buying process, including those from 96% of the Fortune 100.

All reviews are validated as authentic through IT Central Station's triple authentication process.

IT Central Station’s reviews are known for their depth and quality, with an average of 420 words per review. Found below the rankings on ITCentralStation.com, all ranking factors and calculations are fully transparent to the IT Central Station user community.

CA Service Virtualization was ranked first in its category, with 59 reviews from real users. According to an IT Central Station review from Kazi W, a Director of Quality Engineering at a financial services firm, CA Service Virtualization “allows you to function in an isolated manner. It allows you to not be so dependent on systems that, in traditional testing, causes you delays, causes impacts to your overall time testing schedule, and just creates an efficiency in your overall process. It allows you to duplicate those systems or mimic them in a way that just creates greater efficiency and increases time to market overall.”

The full set of service virtualization software rankings and reviews can be found at https://www.itcentralstation.com/categories/service-virtualization