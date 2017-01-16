The Angel Gala The Angel Gala was a deeply moving night that truly celebrated the positives and the possibilities in the lives of children of America’s fallen heroes.”

Saturday evening’s Angels of America’s Fallen (AOAF) ‘Angel Gala’ drew an impressive crowd at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO., to celebrate the children of America’s fallen military service members and first responders. Headlining the event was Taya Kyle, the well-known philanthropist, wife of the late U.S. Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, and the author of the New York Times bestselling book, American Wife. Her moving address evoked both tears and laughter, filling the room with a sense of deep inspiration. Preceding her address was a series of live performances by children of America’s fallen heroes that Angels of America’s Fallen supports in activities such as Taekwondo, dance, and music. Their heartwarming performances drew rave reviews and boisterous applause from Gala attendees.

‘The Angel Gala’ is the flagship fundraiser of Angels of America’s Fallen, bolstering its efforts to meet the ever-increasing demand for their services. By the close of the evening’s festivities, Angels of America’s Fallen had raised an impressive $57,000 in support of its mission.

“The Angel Gala was a deeply moving night that truly celebrated the positives and the possibilities in the lives of children of America’s fallen heroes,” said Joe Lewis, Founder and CEO of AOAF. “The night was an enormous outpouring of support for these amazing Gold Star families and the funds raised will be a tremendous help in furthering our support of them.”

The organization, which stands by these children from the time of loss through age 18, has seen a recent and steep increase in demand for their services—an increase that has necessitated even greater support from caring citizens across the country.

With expanded attendance over the event’s inaugural year in 2016, this year’s ‘Angel Gala’ was a unique embodiment of American patriotism and the affection that communities across the country have for all those who serve under the banner of the American flag.

About Angels of America’s Fallen

Founded in 2012, Angels of America’s Fallen (AOAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help the children of America’s fallen military and first responders develop into strong and successful adults by granting funds and/or supplies for positive mentoring and developmental activities such as sports, art, or music during their most crucial developmental years (from the time of loss through age 18). Rather than applying a blanket program, and regardless of the cause of the parent’s death, AOAF is organized around providing opportunities and support that is based on the unique needs and interests of each child. For more information please visit http://www.aoafallen.org.