New managing director for ITG Creator

Paul Kearney has been appointed Managing Director of London-based digital marketing company, ITG Creator.

The multi-award-winning company specialises in developing CRM strategy as well as delivering complex, data-led digital marketing campaigns to clients such as Virgin Trains, TUI Holidays, Liberty Global Group as well as a number of global pharmaceutical brands. ITG Creator was acquired in February 2016 by marketing technology and services company, Inspired Thinking Group (ITG).

Kearney will take over responsibility for the company’s operations and customer service, while ITG Creator founder and CEO Mark Brennan shifts focus to developing new business and strategies that enable clients to deliver one-to-one personalised communications to customers.

Kearney joins from global engineering and project management giant Bechtel Corporation, where he spent three years in various senior roles, including Operations Director for large infrastructure projects in Gabon as well as being the Regional Manager.

A founding member of Inspired Thinking Group, from 2010 to 2013, he was the digital marketing director and prior to that he spent 16 years in the Royal Marines, where he set up, trained and commanded a 110-man special forces unit and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel RM. He has spent a significant amount of his time on operations in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Simon Ward, CEO, Inspired Thinking Group, said: “We are delighted that Paul has re-joined the team, he is the ideal person to lead such a dynamic and fast growing company. His experience within ITG and his broader management experience in huge organisations will benefit the entire business as we continue to expand.”

ITG Creator is a London-based big data specialist that helps develop CRM strategies for blue-chip clients by identifying revenue opportunities in their customer data, then executing heavily personalised creative strategies that engage with customers on a one-to-one basis to increase customer lifetime value.

It delivered four billion personalised emails, app push and text messages in 2016.

ITG Creator is the personalised marketing arm of Inspired Thinking Group, whose Media Centre marketing resource management technology automates the marketing operations of some of the world’s leading brands and retailers, including Marks & Spencers, Heineken, Audi, PUMA and BT.