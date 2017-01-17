Finance This event has grown year on year, and we are excited to have the best line up of speakers yet leading discussions

This year sees a new president take residence in the White House, a Europe divided, and a Middle East still ravaged by war. In an unpredictable world where you never know what’s round the next corner, planning ahead is difficult, if not impossible.

For FP&A practitioners, this presents a real challenge when forecasting and there are a number of factors that could have detrimental impact on the bottom line. Equally, however, there is much to be positive about. Donald Trump, for all his flaws, will likely cut corporation tax significantly, providing a timely boost for business, while technological advancements should also mean that finance leaders are better positioned to cope with the challenges they may face and drive growth.

The FP&A Innovation Summit will return to San Diego this February 14 & 15 for the seventh year in a row, with industry leading speakers presenting on all of the latest trends and challenges confronting FP&A practitioners, and sharing real world experience in how to confront them. They will cover a full range of topics, including big data & cloud adoption, mastering the art of dynamic planning models, shortening the FP&A cycle, and making more efficient decisions.

One of the most important responsibilities finance leaders face in coping with the challenges is building a team ready and prepared to confront them. It is not just today’s CFOs and Heads of FP&A who are expected to lead from more strategic positions, their team is also required to do the same, and as such they need to be generalists. Finance professionals with diverse employment backgrounds are often preferable, or the same effect can be achieved by rotating employees around a variety of roles - perhaps even different departments.

Among the speakers will be Vincent Toolan, Head of FP&A at Dropbox. He will share his experience of building a roadmap for an FP&A team, and demonstrate how putting the right talent in place enabled him to move both it and the company towards world class capability.

Other speakers at the event include the CFO of Nando’s, CFO of Yahoo, and VP of Finance at Prezi, among others. There are more than 220 finance executives expected to attend, with maximum networking time ensuring there is the opportunity to discuss the ideas raised in presentations, and hopefully develop new ones.

To register your interest for this event, visit the website here. For any help registering or if you have any questions about the summit, please contact Elliot Jay (+1 415 800 4713) or ejay(at)theiegroup.com

