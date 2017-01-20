Vitamin Well +001 Sports Drink with Sustamine

Vitamin Well has launched two new sports drinks – VW+ 001 and its sugar-free alternative VW+ 002. The drinks have been produced in collaboration with Zlatan Ibrahimović and have been developed to provide the body with optimal conditions to perform during your workout.

After a successful launch in Sweden last year, the next generation sports drinks VW+001 and VW+002, powered by Sustamine® L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine have recently gotten approval by the Danish food authority and are now available in stores in Denmark and Norway. Steady expansion into further countries is planned for 2017.

VW+001 and VW+002 combine a mix of electrolytes, amino acids and vitamins to provide energy during intense, prolonged workouts. VW+ 001 is primarily made for athletes whose training involves endurance and high intensity, in order to maintain high performance over long periods of time. VW+ 002 is sugar-free and made for those who need to replace the loss of fluid and salts when they workout but do not want to take in carbohydrates.

Sustamine® works to reduce muscle breakdown and improve recovery times, while also helping keep the body hydrated. The 500ml drink comes in a lemon/lime flavor, and also includes 1500mg of BCAA 2:1:1.*

Athletes of all types will appreciate the restorative effects of VW+001 and VW+002. Anchored by Sustamine®, the drinks greatly assist with recovery and research also suggests that Sustamine® is absorbed up to 224 percent better than standard L-Glutamine. This means you get great results while having to use less.*

Visit http://www.vitaminwell.com/product/vitamin-well for more information on VW+ 001 and VW+002 sports drinks.

About Vitamin Well

Vitamin Well is a Swedish company that develops, produces and markets vitamin- and mineral enriched beverages with a distinct function. For more information please visit http://www.vitaminwell.com.

About Sustamine®

Sustamine® L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine is a stable dipeptide of L-Alanine and L-Glutamine manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. Sustamine is more easily absorbed by the body than complex protein molecules. This makes Sustamine a highly effective ingredient for hydration, endurance and recovery.* Vegetarian, allergen-free and the only GRAS L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine, Sustamine is also tasteless, odorless, and stable in liquids.

Sustamine is an ingredient that works on multiple levels to help rehydrate the body and sustain energy levels during exertion. Sustamine combines L-Glutamine (the most important amino acid for stimulating muscle protein synthesis) and L-Arginine (an amino acid needed for rebuilding your body’s glycogen stores). Sustamine enhances performance and recovery in three primary ways. It helps:



Replace lost electrolytes and fluids

Repair damaged muscle proteins

Refill the body’s energy stores

For more information on Sustamine, visit: http://www.sustamine.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or the European Commission. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Kyowa Hakko USA and Kyowa Hakko Europe

Kyowa Hakko USA and Kyowa Hakko Europe are the regional offices of KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products including an extensive range of high-quality amino acids. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients including Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as Sustamine® L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine.

For more information about Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd, visit http://www.kyowahakko-bio.co.jp, or contact our regional offices in USA http://www.kyowa-usa.com, and in Europe http://www.kyowa.eu