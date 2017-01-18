It's an honor to have our work recognized on both a national and international scale.

Digital marketing and web design agency Epic Notion ended 2016 by winning multiple awards for web design in three national and international creative communications competitions. Epic Notion received recognition for their work during Q4 in the 11th Annual W³ Awards, 2016 International Davey Awards and Graphic Design USA’s Health + Wellness Design Awards.

“We strive to develop thoughtfully articulated campaigns and top notch creative work for all of our client’s brands. It’s an honor to have our work recognized on both a national and international scale,” said Mike Wall, vice president of Epic Notion.

Epic Notion competed against over 5,000 other entries in the W³ Awards and walked away winning statuettes in two categories for the Gurwin Jewish Web Design and Website User Experience. The focus of the W³ Awards is to honor and celebrate the stunning work produced by creative marketing professionals from small agencies to Fortune 500 companies.

In addition to the W³ Awards, Epic Notion also participated alongside almost four thousand other entries in the Davey Awards. The agency’s quality of design was recognized within this competition as well and a Silver was awarded for the Baxter Mill Archive Website Design. The Davey Awards’ mission is to recognize the creative ideas produced by the finest small agencies, firms and companies across the world.

Epic Notion also received an award for the Gurwin Jewish Web Design in Graphic Design USA’s Health + Wellness Design Awards. The 2016 awards showcased exceptional graphic communication designs that captured the essence of client brands within the health and wellness industry.

Epic Notion is a full-service web development and digital marketing agency located in Charlotte, N.C. Epic Notion undertakes each project with a specialized approach and offers a unique strategy for each of their clients. Every campaign designed and produced is customized to perfectly fit the needs of each client to produce real results. For more information, please visit: http://www.epicnotion.com.