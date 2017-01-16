ADDISON RESERVE COUNTRY CLUB ANNOUNCES THE APPROVAL OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW $25M ESPLANADE COMPLEX

The membership of ADDISON RESERVE COUNTRY CLUB in Delray Beach, FL recently approved the construction of a new 40,000 square foot Esplanade Complex that will include a 15,433 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Fitness Center; Spa; Tennis Complex; Aquatic Center; Game Room addition and the Bistro casual dining restaurant.

Construction is anticipated to begin in September 2017 with completion slated for November 2018.

The existing Esplanade complex, containing the same amenities, will remain open during the construction period of the new complex which will be located at another site on the property. Members of the Club will experience limited disruption to services and amenities during the construction time.

Addison Reserve Country Club, a Platinum Club of America award recipient since 2009, is ranked as the number 7 country club in the top 150 country clubs in America, and is a Distinguished Emerald Club.

The sought-after country club community of Addison Reserve in Delray Beach, FL offers just 717 magnificent single family homes. The residences are situated around lakes and three 9-hole championship golf courses, originally designed by Arthur Hills. Amenities include six dining outlets and golf, in addition to the Esplanade .

There are 565 Golf Memberships at the Club with the remaining 152 memberships being Sports Memberships. Please contact the Club Membership office at 561-637-4004, ext. 101 for more details and for information about annual membership dues and fees. The Club is located on Jog Road in Delray Beach, Florida just south of Linton Blvd and just north of the Morikami Museum in Boca Raton.

Denise Saari

Addison Reserve Country Club

7201 Addison Reserve Blvd.

Delray Beach, FL 33446

561 637-4004, x 101