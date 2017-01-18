Stephanie Foster Webb – Hodnett Cooper Real Estate’s Top Producing Agent of the Year

Stephanie Foster Webb was honored with the “Top Producing Agent of the Year” Award. This award recognizes the exceptional level of accomplishment for the Hodnett Cooper agent with the highest sales volume for the year.

Stephanie finished the 2016 year with $11,706,328 in sales volume and was involved in 90 transactions.

Pat Hodnett Cooper, President and Broker of Hodnett Cooper Real Estate stated, “This is the second year in a row that I am pleased to recognize Stephanie as our ‘Top Producing Agent.’ Stephanie loves what she does and it shows. She is truly dedicated to her clients, her business, and our company. It is a blessing to call her a member of the Hodnett Cooper family.”

Carly Oxenreider - Hodnett Cooper Open Heart & Hands Award

Carly Oxenreider was the recipient of the Hodnett Cooper “Open Heart & Hands Award”. Carly was nominated by her peers for her charitable efforts and positive community impact. Carly’s Pay it Forward with Property campaign, her leadership and involvement with Relay for Life, and her constant and unwavering support for our military and various non-profits that support our Veterans is truly inspirational.

“Carly not only dedicates time to making a positive impact in our community, her personal business mantra reflects her belief and commitment to helping others. She dedicates 10% of her personal commission from each transaction to a charity of her clients’ choice. That should inspire us all,” said Pat Hodnett Cooper.

Erin Vaughn - Hodnett Cooper Young Gun Award

The Hodnett Cooper Young Gun Award recognizes an agent that has joined the real estate industry within the last 24 months who has demonstrated dedication, a positive attitude and an exceptionally outstanding listing and sales performance. REALTOR, Erin Vaughn was the recipient of this award.

Erin finished the 2016 year with $9,695,713 in sales volume and was involved in over 75 transactions. She is also currently serving on the MLS Board of Directors and is the GIAR Awards Committee Chairman and the Chairman of the Young Professionals Network.

Pat Hodnett Cooper shared, “I am so proud of Erin for her outstanding achievements in real estate these last two years. She initially started her career working with Hodnett Cooper Long Term Rentals and has transitioned to become a successful Associate Broker with our company. I know that this is the beginning of a long and successful career in real estate for Erin.”

Hodnett Cooper is honored to have these incredible agents on our team.