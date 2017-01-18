AJS Tap Handles Celebrates 30 Years of American Craftsmanship

AJS Tap Handles Team Celebrates 30th Anniversary “We’ve been in this business a long time and we enjoy helping our customers develop the perfect art piece to complement their brews and get attention at the tap,” - Mark Steinhardt, General Manager of AJS.

For three decades, AJS Tap Handles has been manufacturing tap handles, signs, chalkboards, displays, wood shelving units, promotional items, and more for the beer and beverage industry. Established in 1987 by Andy J. Sanfelippo in Random Lake, WI, the company prides itself on providing American craftsmanship to its customers and is now the largest tap handle producer in the United States.

In 1999, Hankscraft Inc. of Reedsburg, WI purchased AJS. The privately-owned company has been serving the retail and advertising industries for over 65 years, providing a wide range of point-of-purchase display components such as LED lighting, LCD screens, electronic motors, and audio. The addition of tap handles was a natural fit to give Hankscraft a complete POP offering to their customers.

To celebrate their 30-year milestone, AJS will be giving away 30 tap handles per month from January 2017 to November 2017. As the grand finale, the company will give all entrants throughout the year a chance to win a 30% discount on a custom tap handle order, up to a $3,000 value, at the end of December. The giveaway entry form and official rules are located at http://www.ajstaphandles.com/30years. No purchase is necessary to enter the contest.

“We’ve been in this business a long time and we enjoy helping our customers develop the perfect art piece to complement their brews and get attention at the tap,” stated Mark Steinhardt, General Manager of AJS, “our goal is to help breweries sell the first pint. After that, the uniqueness and quality of their beers do the rest.”

For more information, visit AJS online or call 920.994.4300.

