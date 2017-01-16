For the third year in a row, Bird-X, Inc. has been awarded the Readers’ Choice Award in the Pest/Bird Control category by the readers of Facility Executive, a specialized online and print trade publication. Facility Executive garners readers working in all facets of facility operations, from purchasing and approvals to services and materials.

The upcoming February issue of the magazine will announce the Readers’ Choice Award winners in both digital and print form.

The awards are broken down by industry and into categories important to Facility Executive’s readers. A survey was sent out, asking to identify companies they found had the best product aesthetics, value, customer service, and reliability.

Bird-X identifies itself as ‘Pest Control for today’s environment,’ offering humane products and eco-friendly applications, many products not requiring professional installation. Since 1964, the Chicago-based company has been dedicated to the protection of human health, wildlife, and the environment. Dennis Tilles, President of the Bird-X Group of Companies, sees the acceptance of this award as a great start to 2017. “It’s rewarding to see that we are meeting or exceeding our customer’s needs with our market strategy and products.”

Bird-X, Inc. has spent over 50 years protecting public areas from over 60 bird-spread transmissible diseases. The leading international brand of humane bird control solutions, this Chicago-based company manufactures a complete line of unique bird control products, protecting the health of humans, wildlife, and the environment by deterring birds from unwanted areas without harming them.

For information on any of Bird-X’s humane pest control products, please call customer service at (800) 662-5021.