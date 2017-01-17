Unmetric Adds Pinterest to Its Branded Content Search Engine ‘Discover’

From visual storytelling, to user generated content, to highlighting company culture, brands are using Pinterest in creative ways, so it was a natural way to enhance Discover and help anyone planning or creating content to find new and interesting ideas.

Unmetric, the leading brand-focused social media intelligence company, has added Pinterest to Discover, its product that enables content strategists, planners, and creators to search and filter millions of pieces of content published by brands and share new ideas with other marketing team members in real time.

Discover is one of Unmetric’s three key products including Analyze and Track and exists to help marketers overcome the challenge of consistently coming up with new and compelling content ideas. Discover features three main components: a branded content search engine; a list of trending brand hashtags; and a content collaboration tool for marketing teams.

Discover draws from a constantly growing database of historical and real-time content published by more than 50,000 major brands on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and now Pinterest. With the addition of Pinterest, users can now search for a topic and find relevant brand Pins and sort results by engagement metrics specific to Pinterest including Repins, Likes, Comments, as well as by industry, geography and time period.

“Pinterest is known as ‘the world’s catalog of ideas’ and was designed for people to encounter and be inspired by new things. From visual storytelling, to user generated content, to highlighting company culture, brands are using Pinterest in creative ways, so it was a natural way to enhance Discover and help anyone planning or creating content to find new and interesting ideas,” said Lux Narayan, CEO of Unmetric.

Discover has a free version with no signup required. New users can also automatically create and access a trial account using a valid company email ID. Discover pricing starts at $25/month. For more information and to start a trial, visit https://unmetric.com/discover.

About Unmetric

Unmetric, the leading brand-focused social media intelligence company, helps digital marketers, social media analysts, and content strategists harness social signals to track and analyze competitive content and campaigns, and to create better content and campaigns of their own. Unmetric is trusted by hundreds of global brands and digital agencies for real-time insights from the owned channels of over 50,000 brands across more than 30 sectors on all the major social networks including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, Linkedin, and Instagram. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York City with offices in Chennai, India and the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.unmetric.com.