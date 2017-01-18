On Top Visibility The new Danfords website will offer enhanced functionality and reflect the charm of their newly renovated hotel, marina, spa, restaurant and catering facilities.” John Diaz, VP Business Development. On Top Visibility

On Top Visibility, a web design and digital marketing firm based in Hauppauge, is proud to announce their digital marketing partnership with Danfords Hotel, Marina and Spa, an iconic brand and nautical landmark in historic Port Jefferson Village.

Aligned with their plan to completely transform the entire premiere waterfront property, Danfords Hotel, Marina and Spa has contracted with On Top Visibility to create a new website that will showcase their beautiful new private event spaces, al fresco dining restaurant and lounge -Wave Seafood Kitchen, luxurious accommodations, full-service marina with yacht med mooring, relaxing Butterfly Spa and upgraded services that will ultimately enhance the guest experience.

John Diaz, Vice President of Business Development and Operations at On Top Visibility, shared his excitement about this new venture, “We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Danfords, a first-class boutique hotel on Long Island, to work on this project. We share their enthusiasm regarding the renovations and enhancements to the vast property and we are confident that we will design a website that offers the enhanced functionality their guests expect and that will also reflect the contemporary charm of their newly renovated hotel, marina, spa, restaurant and catering facilities.”

Renovations to the Danfords property began in late 2016 and are expected to be completed by the spring of 2017. Michael Bonawandt, the General Manager of Danfords Hotel and Marina added, “This transformation will refine every room, enhance every service and touch every detail, to create a uniquely contemporary coastal retreat on Long Island and we are excited to unveil all we have to offer with our new and engaging website.”

Danfords Hotel, Marina and Spa is the only resort marina on the North Shore of Long Island, located in the heart of historic Port Jefferson Village. They are a full service hotel, marina, spa, restaurant and event space that offers the ultimate guest experience and the finest in contemporary comfort and elegance.

On Top Visibility is an experienced and innovative digital marketing firm that provides custom web design, social media marketing, search engine optimization and advanced digital marketing services to businesses throughout the country. To find out more, visit http://www.ontopvisibility.com.