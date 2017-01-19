Reflexis and Pricer have partnered to integrate the Pricer electronic shelf label system (ESL) and its award winning automatic product positioning solution with the Reflexis StorePulse® real-time store operations platform. The integrated solution, which will be demonstrated at NRF 2017, enables Retailers to increase efficiency in a variety of in-store processes that directly impact the customer experience.

With one solution, store associates can receive auto-generated and prioritized tasks (based on real-time notifications from any system), and locate products immediately on the shelves to perform inventory control, omni-channel fulfilment, recalls, and other processes. Associates can also update back-office applications in real time using mobile devices. All in just a few clicks.

“For Retailers, our partnership has resulted in new and ground breaking ways to optimize shop floor operations,” says Brett Walker, Vice President of Global Alliances and Solution Consulting for Reflexis. “Reflexis and Pricer enable retailers to significantly shorten product handling times in a variety of processes ranging from traditional activities such as re-stocking shelves to newer ones such as e-commerce fulfilment.”

“The increase in store workload and customer demands means Retailers must improve associate efficiency, whether completing recalls or `Buy Online, Pickup in Store’ fulfilment tasks. Out-of-stocks alone result in more than $600 billion in lost retail sales per year, according to IHL Group,” said Charles Jackson, Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing. “By combining our new ESL flash and geo-position features with Reflexis StorePulse, retailers have a complete feedback loop to drive store operations efficiencies in many processes that are valuable to Tier 1 Retailers worldwide.”

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis helps retailers simplify store operations and better engage customers to uncover profit. The Reflexis platform of real-time store operations, task management, retail store auditing, time and attendance, workforce management (labor budgeting, forecasting, and scheduling), employee self-service, mobile apps, and analytics enables retailers to align store labor & activities to corporate goals and institutionalize best-practice response to real-time exceptions and alerts.

Since 2001, more than 200 of the world’s best retailers in multiple vertical categories have reported dramatic improvements in store-level compliance with corporate strategies and increased revenue and profitability after implementing Reflexis solutions.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit http://www.reflexisinc.com.

About Pricer

Pricer AB, founded in Sweden in 1991, listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic, is the global leader in providing in-store shelf-edge digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. The increasingly feature-rich Pricer platform is crossing over to solve key store transformation challenges such as customer and employee guidance, task-to-light and order preparation. It is also evolving to support shelf-edge customer personalization, data capture and interpretation.

Pricer works with the world’s top retailers, small and large alike: grocers, DIY, electronics and specialty stores. To date, Pricer has sold more than 140 million electronic shelf labels to 15,000 stores in over 50 countries.

