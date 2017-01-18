Reliable Heating & Air Acquires HVACR Technical School in Georgia

Reliable Heating & Air "The HVACR industry is advancing rapidly right now and to be able to create a facility and curriculum that is cutting edge and that means a higher percentage of job placement for men and women when they leave our school is invaluable." Dan Jape, Owner

Reliable Heating & Air, the nation’s #1 Trane dealer and leading provider of heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and home performance residential and commercial service acquired an HVACR technical school. The school is located at 9540 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro, GA. The facility was formerly known as the Laurus Technical Institute and is currently undergoing renovation in anticipation of accepting students by summer 2017. This marks the second acquisition by Reliable Heating & Air in the past year.

This achievement is particularly significant to the owner of Reliable Heating & Air, Dan Jape. As one of the largest employers in the southeast of NATE certified HVACR technicians, it is important to Mr. Jape to ensure the quality and excellence of training programs available to men and women who pursue a career in heating and air.

“We hire HVACR technicians at all levels of the spectrum at Reliable Heating & Air. Apprentice level and up for instance those that come from technical schools. The HVACR industry is advancing rapidly right now and to be able to create a facility and curriculum that is cutting edge and that means a higher percentage of job placement for men and women when they leave our school is invaluable,” said Mr. Jape. “This is a way for my current technicians to be able to invest in their own professional development as well with the continuing education offerings our school will have. I want to have the most skilled technicians working for Reliable and to have that you have to invest in your people.”

The new school is going to be called Reliable Academy and offer the most advanced curriculum including: fundamentals of refrigeration, sheet metal skills, walk-in coolers, electrical, plumbing and HVAC service. Students will be prepared to pass their NATE certification upon leaving. Beyond that, the school will offer soft skills training that helps technicians interact better with homeowners, business owners and building facilities’ personnel. Students graduating from the Reliable Academy will be work force ready and be able to begin their new career with a solid foundation.

According to Manpower Group, the hardest segment of the workforce for employers to staff with skilled talent is the skilled trades – welders, electricians, technicians, and so on. Reliable Academy will help change that.

“I am extremely proud to help influence people and show them the amazing opportunity in the heating and air, plumbing and electrical industry,” says Mr. Jape.

For more information about Reliable Academy visit us online at http://www.ReliableAir.com or call or text 24/7 at (770)-594-9969