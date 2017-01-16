G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Best Software for Development Teams | 2017 to help small businesses, mid-market companies and enterprises determine the best business technology in their market. The list showcases the software users have rated highly, based on customer satisfaction scores.

Platform as a Service (PaaS), ALM Suites, Low-Code Development Platforms, No-Code Development Platforms and Cloud Data Integration are the software categories that are most important for development teams.

Salesforce App Cloud: Heroku Enterprise, Visual Studio Team Services, OutSystems, Zoho Creator, and Dell Boomi are the category leaders in the small business segment. Amazon EC2, Visual Studio Team Services, Spring Boot, QuickBase and Jitterbit are the category leaders in the mid-market segment. Salesforce App Cloud: Force.com, Visual Studio Team Services, OutSystems, Nintex Workflow Platform and MuleSoft Anypoint Platform are the category leaders in the enterprise segment.

Each of these products were named a Leader or High Performer in their individual product categories.

“If you’re on a development team focused on building software applications, the computer is your domain,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd. “With this in mind, you need software that is advanced, affordable and easy to use to fulfill your job role. This is why these solutions rank so highly among small businesses, mid-market companies and enterprises.”

The list is based on reviews from Jan. 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The ranked products included in the ‘Best Software for Development Teams | 2017’ list received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions (ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements). Only products in the Platform as a Service (PaaS), ALM Suites, Low-Code Development Platforms, No-Code Development Platforms and Cloud Data Integration categories were eligible for inclusion in this list.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 125,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.