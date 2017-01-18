“This is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the CATALYST’s ability to coordinate with on-site energy storage technologies to better manage demand-side outcomes for commercial buildings." -Danny Miller, President of Transformative Wave

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) has recently announced that Transformative Wave, an industry leader and innovator of energy efficiency solutions, has been selected to participate in the IN2 program which provides technical and project support funding for early-stage technologies that provide scalable solutions to reduce the energy impact of commercial buildings.

The IN2 program is a platform designed to foster and accelerate early-stage to market-ready commercial building technologies that provide scalable solutions to reduce the energy impact of buildings. Founded in 2014, IN2 is funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Currently, IN2 is focusing efforts towards organizations that have energy efficient technology solutions for the commercial built environment. Transformative Wave’s patented CATALYST Solution is a perfect fit for this effort as it is a disruptive technology in the commercial building space and has been proven to improve Heating, Ventilating and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) energy savings by up to 50%. Transformative Wave will be partnering with Go Electric (http://www.goelectricinc.com/) to collaborate and execute on the project. Go Electric has developed their AutoLYNC technology, a patented micro grid and uninterruptible power system that leverages battery storage.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the CATALYST’s ability to coordinate with on-site energy storage technologies to better manage demand-side outcomes for commercial buildings and leverage the results for customers in the marketplace,” commented President of Transformative Wave, Danny Miller.

The proposal presented by Transformative Wave included details on deploying an advanced HVAC and lighting control solution with battery storage and microgrid capabilities for Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) financing models. Using optimization methods, pay-for-performance revenue is maximized with 13-29% energy savings, 20-40% peak demand reduction, and utility rate arbitrage. The pairing of Transformative Wave’s CATALYST with Go Electric’s battery will also enable renewable energy firming and automated Demand Response.

Lab testing at NREL’s state of the art Energy Systems Integration Facility (http://www.nrel.gov/esif/) and field demonstrations will begin in 2017.

About Transformative Wave

Transformative Wave is a leading energy efficiency innovator in HVAC retrofit and building automation solutions, developing and bringing to market a growing line of game-changing technologies that are transforming the commercial building energy landscape. For more information on our revolutionary products, including the CATALYST portfolio of solutions, visit http://www.transformativewave.com.

About Go Electric

Go Electric Inc. is a green-tech early stage company developing customer side of the meter energy solutions and services that serve facilities and utilities. Their energy products and services accelerate a renewable energy future by integrating renewable energy, advanced batteries and generators to reduce energy costs, assure energy security and enhance grid stability.

About Wells Fargo

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) is a five-year, $10 million program designed to facilitate early-stage technologies that provide scalable solutions to reduce the energy impact of commercial buildings. IN2 is funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory.