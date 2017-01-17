Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd Anahata, recently promoted Arslan Ahmad from Oracle Certified Junior Java Developer to Oracle Certified Java Developer.

Anahata, a privately-owned software development company based in Western Australia and Victoria, recently promoted Arslan Ahmad from Oracle Certified Junior Java Developer to Oracle Certified Java Developer.

Mr. Ahmad joined Anahata in 2015 as an Oracle Certified Junior Java Developer and quickly gained technical knowledge and experience. Mr. Arslan Ahmad’s experience has encouraged the company to promote him to efficiently handle his newly added responsibilities of an Oracle Certified Java Developer.

The company strives to offer their clients its expertise in software engineering at a cost that is more affordable than prevailing market rates. The streamlined onshore-offshore hybrid development process of the company helps them lower the cost. The onshore Business Analysts gather requirements at the customer’s premises and the skilled offshore team carries out software development. This efficient distribution of work makes Anahata stand apart from other companies and allows them to compete and deliver cost-effective and reliable systems to their clients from all over the world.

Anahata is one of the top Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software companies in Australia. The other branch is a fully-owned subsidiary known as Anahata Technologies India Pvt Ltd based in Hyderabad, India. This head specialises in analysis, design, implementation and support of custom-built software applications cost-effectively.

Anahata, founded by Pablo Rodriguez Pina in 2010 in Western Australia, is an Oracle Java Specialised Gold Partner. They have the expertise in formulating custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL, and Oracle Database. The company is aiming to lead in utilising cutting-edge technology for developing ERP solutions in the coming years.

About The Company:

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is an Australian privately owned software development company with presence in Perth and Melbourne and specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications. The company was founded in Western Australia in 2010 by Pablo Rodriguez Pina. The company is Oracle Java Specialized Gold Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database.