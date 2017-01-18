We actively participate in SCOPE to meet with leaders and continue to expand our leadership network. Our access to the very best talent on the market enables us to efficiently fill key positions within the organizations we serve.

Executive search firm Slone Partners proudly supports the SCOPE Summit for Clinical Ops Executives 2017 in its continued commitment to the advancement of the clinical trials segment. Hosted in Miami, this conference brings together renowned decision makers to discuss current issues related to clinical trial planning and management.

As executive talent specialists in the industries central to clinical trials, Slone Partners’ active participation in the summit supports leaders that are mobilizing change in the healthcare arena as they look to hire top talent and grow their organizations.

“The clinical trials space has shown tremendous growth in recent years, resulting in increased competition in this market. To maintain an edge, organizations must have the best teams in place. That’s where we come into play. Slone Partners provides its extensive recruitment expertise to support its clients in attracting and recruiting the talent they need to build powerhouse teams,” said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach.

With over 1,200 participants projected for the 2017 event, SCOPE reunites an impressive executive audience year after year. In 2016, executives accounted for more than 50% of attendees. Of these, 20% were from the pharmaceutical industry, 43% were from CROs and 18% were from biotech companies.

“As a leading executive search firm, Slone Partners is always looking to foster relationships with the best talent. We actively participate in SCOPE to meet with leaders and continue to expand our leadership network. Our access to the very best talent on the market enables us to efficiently fill key positions within the organizations we serve,” stated Sukhi Mahal Ph.D., Business Development Executive at Slone Partners.

The 8th Annual Scope Summit will take place January 24-26, 2017 at the Hyatt Miami Regency. To learn more and to view the full agenda, please visit: http://www.scopesummit.com

<br>About Slone Partners

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that specializes in recruitment for the diagnostics, life sciences, clinical trials, contract research, healthcare information technology and laboratory testing industries with offices in Boston, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.

For more information on Slone Partners services, please visit http://www.slonepartners.com