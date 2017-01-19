Welcome to the brand new Holiday Inn Express & Suites College Park - University Area Our former hotel, Comfort Inn, has been completely renovated from the ground up to become the Holiday Inn Express & Suites College Park-University Area. We are located 1 mile from the University of Maryland and 10 miles from downtown Washington, D.C.

Baywood Hotels, one of the nation’s leading hotel management companies, today announces the newly-designed 128-room, including 33 suites, Holiday Inn Express & Suites in College Park, Maryland, USA. The hotel underwent a full-scale renovation and was completed on 12/30/2016. Since opening in December 2016, the hotel has hired for a range of positions ranging from Director of Sales, Housekeeping, Front Desk associates and Engineer, contributing to the local economy.

The brand new designed College Park hotel is located less than 1 mile from the University of Maryland and less than 2 miles from the College Park and Greenbelt Metro stations, allowing easy access for guests traveling to the DC metro area. Many restaurants are located in close proximity to the hotel, and within 5 miles of the hotel guests will find corporations like FDA, NOAA Weather and Climate Prediction Center, National Archives, Harris Corporation and NASA Goddard. The College Park area is filled with several faculty staff, students and family, educational tour groups and government travelers.

The hotel sports the new IHG Formula Blue design for “Smart Traveler” guests and offers a variety of amenities, such as complimentary shuttle service with a 3 mile radius, complimentary WiFi, complimentary parking, a 24-hour business center, guest laundry facility, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and more. Every guest room features a 43” adjustable mount TV, Keurig, safe, flexible seating and workspaces. The one bedroom king suites feature a sleeper sofa and one and a half baths.

says Jay Javid, Hotel General Manager.

Located at 9020 Baltimore Ave College Park, Maryland 20740, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites College Park-University Area is owned and managed by Baywood Hotels, which operates other IHG hotels in the United States.

For more information about the renovations at Holiday Inn Express & Suites College Park-University Area or to book a reservation, call 301-441-8110 or visit Collegeparkmdhotel.com

