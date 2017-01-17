Blueprint We are very pleased that Bloor Research has recommended Blueprint as an innovative and scalable platform for enterprise organizations.

Blueprint announced today that a report by analyst firm Bloor Research, titled InDetail: Blueprint and Storyteller, recommends Storyteller as a solution for enterprise organizations engaged in complex, expensive, large-scale IT initiatives. Bloor Research’s InDetail reports are product evaluation reports that detail the functionality and quality of a single product or vendor and are used by organizations to make buying decisions. Bloor Research’s InDetail: Blueprint and Storyteller reportis available for download.

With an ever-expanding number of IT solutions available to organizations, Bloor Research filters ‘noise’ and makes it easier to find meaningful information or news to make the right buying decision. Bloor Research’s InDetail reports describe the technology in context to its business value and the other systems and processes with which it interacts, understanding how new and innovative technologies engage with existing ICT investments. In its evaluation of Storyteller, Bloor Research found:



Storyteller’s intuitive and easy-to-use model-based requirements interface makes requirements easy to create, comprehend, and maintain, thus encouraging all stakeholders to collaborate in the tool.

Automatic generation of user stories from requirements ensures that all the user stories in your system will be consistent, reliable and of high quality, thus saving time and resources.

Reuse of business rules and non-functional requirements (NFRs) means that the same rules can be used throughout all projects, ensuring high quality and consistency.

Dan Shimmerman, CEO, Blueprint, said, “We are very pleased that Bloor Research has recommended Blueprint as an innovative and scalable platform for enterprise organizations. This report validates the feedback of our customers, who leverage our solutions to drive Agile transformation across the enterprise. We look forward to continued growth as we expand our capabilities to support Agile and DevOps best practices.”

Blueprint will be hosting an event on January 25, 2017 with Philip Howard, Research Director at Bloor Research, in London, England, who will speak about Scaling Agile to the Enterprise: The Importance of Requirements. For more information, contact us at info(at)blueprintsys.com.

About Blueprint

Blueprint provides industry-leading software solutions that help large organizations build better business applications. Our products – Blueprint, Storyteller and Blueprint Enterprise – resolve many of the time-consuming, costly, and error- prone functions that challenge IT organizations, thus ensuring that mission critical projects are completed successfully, on time and on budget. Organizations across the globe use Blueprint solutions to ensure regulatory compliance, speed transition to Agile, better align business and IT. Nearly half of all Fortune 100 companies choose Blueprint to de-risk and accelerate their software projects.

For more information, please visit http://www.blueprintsys.com.