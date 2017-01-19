Spring-Green Lawn Care Named Among Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500

Spring-Green Lawn Care is proud to announce that for the second year in a row it has been included in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 listing, the first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This is the 38th list Entrepreneur has compiled of the top franchise opportunities.

“It is an honor for Spring-Green to be listed yet again in the Franchise 500,” said James Young, president, Spring-Green Lawn Care. “We are aware that a great deal of vetting goes into determining which companies will be included among the best, and everyone at Spring-Green is proud that our company and our franchise owners have been recognized for all their efforts.”

In 2014, Spring-Green formally introduced its Green Industry franchise program offering diversification opportunities to landscape, hardscape, pest control and other existing business owners. Since then, dozens of existing business owners have partnered with Spring-Green to diversify and grow their businesses. “It’s no coincidence that this is the second year that our green industry program has been official and our second year in a row ranking in the top 500,” Young added. The ranking just confirms the financial stability that a Spring-Green franchise can offer someone in the green industry. “Why Spring-Green?” he asked. “Because we offer a proven marketing and operational support system business owners can use to reach their financial goals faster than they could on their own.”

Patrick Rentz, owner of Rentz Landscape Management and a Spring-Green Lawn Care franchise in Alabama, was attracted by the marketing systems and family atmosphere. Dave Vojta, a 27-year veteran of the lawn care industry, joined Spring-Green in 2004 and now generates over $2 million in annual revenue managing three territories. GreenSeasons, a Louisiana-based, family-owned business providing pest control,

landscaping, pressure washing and fence installation services said experience and systems helped convince them to become a Spring-Green owner in 2015. “No matter how we cut it, we couldn’t convince ourselves that we could do marketing as effectively as a company with Spring-Green’s resources,” said Chris Casselberry, of GreenSeasons. “They had the statistics and the programs that small independent businesses just don’t have.”

The franchise companies included in the list are ranked according to quantifiable measures of their franchise operations, including financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the system. Entrepreneur only uses objective factors and does not consider subjective areas such as franchisee satisfaction or management style. Other elements that can impact the rankings are a business’s longevity, as well as the length of time it's been involved in franchising, in addition to startup costs, litigation, percentage of terminations and whether the company provides financing. All financial data that is reviewed is analyzed by an independent CPA.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For nearly 40 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise or recommend any particular franchise.

About Spring-Green Lawn Care

Founded in 1977, Plainfield, Illinois-based Spring-Green Lawn Care has been delivering lawn and tree care services nationwide for 40 years. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. Spring-Green is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green industry business owners who want to align themselves with a business model that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue and retirement and succession planning. For more information, visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com.

