“This is a landmark achievement for CloudFuze,” said Ravi Poli, CEO.

The provider of seamless connectivity to a growing universe of public, private and hybrid cloud storage options helped customers of a media server company transfer as much as 500 terabytes of data to other services. This massive task started on Dec 15, 2016 and in the first 15 days CloudFuze was able to transfer around 500 TB. As users continue to flock to CloudFuze, the company expects soon to transfer nearly 1000 terabytes, or 1 petabyte of data, for those customers. At this rate, CloudFuze could transfer the entire U.S. Library of Congress, which holds about 10TB of data, in 5 hours.

The media server technology company customers previously held video files at Amazon S3. As the company began inviting thousands of users into their Cloud software, many users felt the need to migrate their data between cloud storage providers. CloudFuze, having been listed as a migration partner, received several terabytes of requests within minutes of the announcement. The CloudFuze cloud platform was able to process all requests in a fast, secure and timely manner, transferring files to services such as GDrive, Dropbox and Box.

“This is a landmark achievement for CloudFuze,” said Ravi Poli, CEO. “We are very proud to process all these migrations. It gives us great confidence in our platform’s strength to support huge cloud to cloud file transfers at a speed that far surpasses that of our competitors. Several customers remarked that they had never observed such fast transfer speeds among competing solutions,” added Poli.

Poli said the experience should make more large customers feel comfortable using CloudFuze to transfer large data files. “We are fully equipped to process bigger and more complex migrations as well as provide other capabilities such as file collaboration and cloud file security,” said Poli. CloudFuze is also an innovator in the file collaboration space with a unique intelligent assistant bringing all user files securely, irrespective of cloud storage, within enterprise messaging tools such as Cisco Spark, Slack, Skype and Hipchat.

About CloudFuze

CloudFuze is an industry leading cloud collaboration and cloud file transfer solution. CloudFuze was founded with the goal of leading the next phase in the evolution of cloud file collaboration, security, storage and management. Our aim is to enable individuals, companies and software developers to connect to and reap the benefits of the expanded set of cloud file management and storage options without the need to deal with their complexities. The CloudFuze platform offers efficient migration of files between several cloud storage providers in the growing universe of public, private and hybrid storage options and also enterprise content management systems.More significantly, the CloudFuze platform provides a robust set of capabilities that make it possible to securely collaborate and manage files and documents regardless of where they reside. Finally, CloudFuze supports the increasingly mobile workforce by offering its functionality on a variety of devices along with an intelligent virtual assistant for files (Fuzebot). The result is that CloudFuze customers can use a single platform across all of their devices to access, secure and manage any file or document regardless of where it is stored.

To learn more, visit https://www.cloudfuze.com.