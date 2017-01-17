3D Magic Pen Apart from creativity and fun, the 3D Magic Pen™ is a great way to foster learning too. Art stimulates creative thinking –essential in implementing cognitive skills, developing better communication, problem-solving, and increasing overall literacy.

HamiltonBuhl, a leader in the design and manufacturing of electronics and presentation equipment for education industry, today announced that their 3D Magic Pen™ is now available for purchase. With plug-and-play simplicity and at a touch of a button, doodles and hand-drawings can spring out of the flat 2-dimensional paper world, becoming real 3-dimensional objects.

“The 3D Magic Pen™ is an amazing tool designed with safety and comfort in mind,” says Shelly Goldstein, President of HamiltonBuhl. “Apart from creativity and fun, the 3D Magic Pen™ is a great way to foster learning too. Art stimulates creative thinking – which is essential in implementing cognitive skills, developing better communication, problem-solving, and increasing overall literacy.”

3D MAGIC PEN™ FEATURES:

Designed to expand the imagination and help master complex learning, the 3D Magic Pen is very easy to use: simply plug it in, watch the screen for optimal temperature, then press for action. Key features include:



Easy grip design

Self-feeding motor

Ceramic nozzle for safe use

Speed adjusting dial

Vibrant filament colors

Quick cooling and hardening filaments

Non-toxic filaments

The 3D Magic Pen™ comes with three color filaments. Packs of fifteen color filaments or individual color rolls are available for purchase separately.

The 3D Magic Pen™ is an excellent entrée into understanding the fast growing world of more sophisticated 3D printers. And, with so many filament color options, building and creating possibilities are endless!

POWER OF ART:

"I hear and I forget. I see and I remember; I do and I understand.” Confucius

Art is an outstanding tool for teaching not only developmental skills, but also academic subjects such as science and match. "Math is not just about numbers, formulas and logic, math is also about structure, symmetry, shape and beauty," says University of Colorado math professor Carla Farsi. "Conversely, art is not only about emotion, color and aesthetics, but also about rhythm, patterns and problem solving. Art engages children's senses and develops cognitive, social, emotional and sensori-motor skills. Art is a learning experience that provides pleasure, challenge, and a sense of mastery. Instruction in the arts is one of the best ways in which to involve the different modes of learning; through art, children learn complex thinking skills and master developmental tasks (Belden & Fessard.)

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY:

The 3D Magic Pen™ is currently available with at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $79.99. It can be purchased immediately through HamiltonBuhl’s educational dealer network or at http://www.HamiltonBuhl.com.

ABOUT HamiltonBuhl:

HamiltonBuhl (http://www.HamiltonBuhl.com) is the most recognized brand in AV equipment and electronics for education. From its humble beginnings in 1933 as Hamilton Electronics, to the 2011 merger with Buhl Industries, HamiltonBuhl has grown as an innovator delivering quality, durability and reliability. Always at the forefront, keeping a finger on the pulse of latest innovations, HamiltonBuhl products help facilitate and accelerate the learning process for students of all ages.

The most effective learning takes place when children do something related to the topic they are learning. When children study any given concept, they learn it better and retain it longer if they do an art activity that reinforces that learning.