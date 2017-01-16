AdvantaClean Ranked Among the Franchise Elite

AdvantaClean, America’s fastest-growing Light Environmental Services™ franchise system, proudly announces its ranking in Entrepreneur magazine’s prestigious Franchise 500®. The company ranked 172nd on the list, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For the seventh consecutive year, AdvantaClean earned a Franchise 500 ranking, moving up from 186 in 2016. The Franchise 500 is recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement highlighting exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and brand power.

“We’re thrilled to rank on this prestigious list and attribute our success to our dedicated employees and passionate franchisees who work every day to keep homes and businesses across America clean, safe and healthy,” says AdvantaClean founder and CEO Jeff Dudan. “It’s starting out to be a great year after we were featured on ‘Undercover Boss,’ and now we’re ranked as one of the best franchises in the country. Our reputation and best-in-class service has helped us expand our national footprint as we continue to grow our franchise network from coast to coast.”

AdvantaClean’s rapid expansion and national recognition have been spearheaded by Dudan, author of the book, “Hey Coach!” and the soon-to-be-published, “Popsicle Plan.” He started the company in 1994 after jumping into the restoration industry to help South Floridians recover from Hurricane Andrew. In 22 years, AdvantaClean has rapidly grown from a three-state operation to one covering 32 states with more than 225 franchisees.

“We spend months gathering and crunching data to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We’re proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community,” says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur. “Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best.”

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. AdvantaClean’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

To view AdvantaClean in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

About AdvantaClean Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1994 as a contracting business handling cleanup and repairs in South Florida, AdvantaClean, now headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., is the leading national franchised provider of Light Environmental Services™ in the country. The company currently ranks 172 on Entrepreneur magazine’s fastest-growing-franchises list, and is among Franchise Business Review’s Top 50 in franchisee-satisfaction ratings. In 2013-14, USA Today and the International Franchise Association recognized AdvantaClean as a Top Franchise for Military Veterans. Today, more than 200 AdvantaClean franchised territories operate in 33 states. For franchise information, please visit http://advantacleanfranchise.com