Dr. Bryan Criswell and Dr. Kara Criswell of Criswell & Criswell Plastic Surgery are proud to announce that they have now performed over 6,000 liposuction procedures in the Charlotte area. Reaching this benchmark further establishes them as two of the most experienced and accomplished doctors in the area.

Liposuction is a surgical fat removal technique that can sculpt select areas of the body that are prone to fat deposits and resistant to diet and exercise. It is an excellent option for any person who struggles with excessive fat in areas like the abdomen, back, flanks, and love handles.

“That is the perfect candidate for liposuction… they have the one area of fat that just won’t go away,” said Dr. Kara Criswell in an interview on The Debra Kennedy Show. “You’re going to notice a difference right away.”

To begin the procedure, a thin hollow stainless steel tube called a cannula is inserted beneath the skin. Then, with the help of a powerful vacuum, the fat is removed from the troublesome area. As a result, patients see a dramatic improvement in the contour of their bodies and can be satisfied with a slimmer and trimmer figure.

Over the course of more than 6,000 treatments, Drs. Kara and Bryan Criswell have mastered the art of bringing bodies into balance. They believe in taking a personalized approach to each patient and creating the best proportions for each individual man or woman’s body.

Criswell & Criswell Plastic Surgery also offers a variety of other body contouring treatments, including CoolSculpting® non-invasive fat removal, tummy tuck, and breast augmentation. They are proud to have helped so many men and women achieve their fat reduction goals, and plan to continue to provide top of the line service to the Charlotte area.

About Criswell & Criswell Plastic Surgery

The Criswell & Criswell Surgery Center officially opened in 2012 under the direction of Dr. Kara Criswell and Dr. Bryan Criswell, who provide patients in the Charlotte area with the optimal pre-operative and post-operative care.

The Criswell & Criswell Surgery Center is an accredited, state-of-the-art surgical center furnished with the most modern equipment available that provides every patient with the safest, most confidential, and most personalized setting for any procedure. At Criswell & Criswell, the staff is hand chosen, dedicated, well-trained, and among the elite in the plastic surgery field.

The in-office surgery center provides the ultimate care and safety for each patient by giving the surgeons and nurses the ability to control their environment and treat patients with the best care possible. Patient safety is of the utmost importance at Criswell & Criswell. They believe that privacy and comfort are two things that patients should not have to sacrifice. Criswell & Criswell Plastic Surgery aims to provide the most relaxing and comfortable environment for every patient to help promote fast recovery and optimal plastic surgery results.

Plastic surgery encompasses a broad spectrum of treatment options, and the skilled, board-certified surgeons of Criswell & Criswell Plastic Surgery specialize in offering quality and individualized care to every patient. The Criswell & Criswell Surgery Center is specialized to provide expert, compassionate care from beginning to end.

The Criswell & Criswell Surgery Center is located at 14835 Ballantyne Village Way and is accessible from I-485 and I-77. The South Park Office is located at 4310 Sharon Road, Suite V02, SouthPark, Charlotte, NC 28211. Visit http://www.criswellandcriswell.com for more details about the Criswell & Criswell locations.