NETSTOCK, publishers of the premier inventory replenishment and optimization application for small and medium-sized enterprises, will be at Acumatica Summit 2017 this month presenting its unique inventory replenishment solution. As with last year, NETSTOCK is a Gold Sponsor of this year’s Acumatica Summit, highlighting the strong connection between the two software publishers.

Members of the NETSTOCK team will be on the expo floor at Summit, which will be held on January 29 through February 3 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla. The event will feature specialized breakout sessions for end users and VARs, along with numerous sessions dedicated to the product road map, technical training, and the ISV ecosystem.

The NETSTOCK team will be promoting its latest campaign, #DitchTheSpreadsheets. Countless retail, manufacturing, and distribution companies rely on a spreadsheet to manage inventory control and replenishment, and the costs of using this outdated method can be staggering.

NETSTOCK enables Acumatica ERP users to get rid of their inventory spreadsheets by providing a data-based tool to minimize stock-outs, reduce excess stock, and produce optimal orders quickly, all of which add up to significant savings. Both NETSTOCK and Acumatica deliver true cloud solutions, and the connection between the two is seamless.

Craig de Kock, NETSTOCK’s Chief Business Development Officer, said he is excited by the opportunities Acumatica Summit will provide, in part because the expo will be the growing publisher’s biggest yet.

“We are proud to be a Gold Sponsor at this year’s event, and we are looking forward to sharing our solution for inventory optimization with the increasing Acumatica user base,” de Kock said. “Our strategic partnership with Acumatica has already been a win for both companies, and their users are quickly realizing the massive ROI that NETSTOCK provides.”

For more information about how NETSTOCK equips inventory planners with the tools they need to manage inventory tasks like replenishment, classification, forecasting, bill of materials, and more, visit http://www.netstock.co. To learn more about Acumatica Summit 2017, visit http://summit.acumatica.com.

About NETSTOCK

NETSTOCK is the global developer of the NETSTOCK inventory control application, which connects with a wide variety of ERP systems on the market. The app is an affordable, secure, cloud-based solution that enables SMEs to reduce stock-outs, minimize excess inventory, and free up working capital.

The NETSTOCK app connects to ERP data to produce quality forecasts, reduce the time spent on manual tasks, and solve for the optimal investment required to achieve target fill rates. Implementation is brief and inexpensive, delivering an impressive return on investment rapidly. Learn more about this acclaimed inventory management solution currently employed by more than 900 companies globally by visiting http://www.netstock.co.