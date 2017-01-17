Etymotic Research will demonstrate its top products for musicians and music enthusiasts at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) winter trade show, Booth #2876, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, January 19 – 22, 2017.

Etymotic’s ER•4® has long been the gold standard for high-definition, in-ear earphones. This classic earphone has been updated and is now offered in two models: the ER4SR™ Studio Reference and the ER4XR™ Extended Response. The ER4SR is the new reference standard earphone, providing unsurpassed frequency response accuracy and sound quality, with greater sensitivity than its predecessor. The ER4SR is preferred by serious sound engineers, audiophiles and musicians, to provide accurate sound reproduction.

The ER4XR™ has just the right amount of low-end enhancement, and is the earphone for music lovers and hi-fi enthusiasts who want uncompromising accuracy in the midrange and high frequencies, but appreciate a bit of extra presence in the lower end. Both models feature user-replaceable, detachable cables and industry-exclusive channel matching (within 1 dB from 100 Hz – 10k Hz).

Etymotic will also demonstrate its Music•PRO® electronic earplugs, the hearing protection of choice for orchestra, band and jazz musicians. Last year the USC Thornton Jazz orchestra played a great concert with every musician wearing Music•PRO earplugs. With electronic Music•PRO earplugs, there is no need to take them out in order to hear the conductor's comments. When sound returns to safe levels, hearing returns to normal levels almost instantly, as if nothing was in the ears. Music•PRO earplugs automatically change attenuation as sound input levels change. Hearing is natural until sound exceeds safe levels. As sound levels increase, Music•PRO earplugs gradually provide 9- or 15-dB sound reduction.

Additionally, Etymotic will show its full line of consumer earphones and non-custom earplugs, featuring high-fidelity ETY•Plugs® and ER•20®XS earplugs. The ER•20XS provide the same flat response as ETY•Plugs, with a stemless design ideal for wearing under hats, helmets and other headgear. Both models provide 20 dB of protection while preserving the clarity of speech and music.

For more, go to etymotic.com.

About Etymotic

Etymotic is a research, development and manufacturing company that designs high-fidelity personal audio products and hearing wellness solutions to assess enhance and protect hearing. For over 30 years, innovation and education have been central to Etymotic’s mission. Etymotic is one of the most respected leaders in high-fidelity audio and hearing conservation. For more information about Etymotic, its hearing wellness mission and its products, please visit http://www.etymotic.com.