Cellular Sales Relocates Voorhees Mall Store

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, has relocated its store in Voorhees Town Center.

The store, which opened on Dec. 15, is now located at Unit 1085 in Voorhees Town Center.

“This new storefront gives us a more prominent placement in the mall,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Buddy Lucas. “This space will heighten our visibility and help customers find us more easily.”

Cellular Sales has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. Built on a foundation of providing excellent customer service, Cellular Sales has grown from a single store in Knoxville, Tenn., to a national retailer that operates 600 stores in 32 states.

“Even though we’re in a new location, we are still going to provide the attentive service and support people expect from Cellular Sales,” Regional Director Tommy Lucas said. “We look forward to continue providing the people the best customer experience in the wireless industry.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Voorhees Town Center store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Voorhees Town Center may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Deborah Zug by phone at (215) 287-1433 or via email at Deborah.Zug(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 4,500 people and operates approximately 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

