Pearson Becomes FANUC Certified Servicing Integrator (CSI)

Pearson Packaging Systems, provider of full-end-of line automation solutions and longstanding FANUC partner today advances to become a FANUC Certified Servicing Integrator (CSI). Pearson is now able to augment its service offering to customers by taking full responsibility for diagnosing issues and executing warranty repairs that would previously have required FANUC-direct assistance. Held by less than 5% of all Authorized System Integrators nationwide, Pearson is the only integrator on the West Coast with such an accreditation.

After completing FANUC’s Automated Cells & Equipment training program focused around mechanical and electrical operation, preventive and reactive maintenance, advanced software programming, troubleshooting, and safety, select Pearson technicians are now Certified Service Engineers (CSEs). Two technicians earned Master Certifications (MCSEs) - the highest level of accreditation available through FANUC Robotics North America.

Now, Pearson is equipped to serve as customers’ single point of contact for all technical issues. Robots generally do not function as discrete pieces of equipment, but rather as an integral part of a system. Therefore, customers will benefit from Pearson’s overall understanding of the system and its ability to take a holistic approach to troubleshooting and system improvements.

“We are excited about the opportunity to further improve customers’ experience with us. By partnering with a FANUC Certified Servicing Integrator, our customers can anticipate a prompter response time and potentially quicker diagnosis and resolution of their robotic issues. The value in having a single resource with expert knowledge not only of select secondary packaging equipment and components, but also the system as a whole, equates to cost savings and a more effective, holistic solution,” states Leo Robertson, Pearson’s Chief Operating Officer.

As part of the program, Pearson will maintain proper stock of essential FANUC parts, termed ‘crash kits’. Having the necessary spare parts in stock will reduce the likelihood of extended operational downtime waiting for part deliveries.

For more information relating to Pearson’s FANUC Certified Servicing Integrator capabilities and qualifications, please contact us at (509) 838-6226 or toll-free at (800) 732-7766.

About Pearson Packaging Systems:

Pearson Packaging Systems specializes in the design, production, integration and service of secondary packaging automation solutions. As a systems provider, Pearson offers a full line of customizable machinery that erect, pack, seal, and palletize top-loaded cartons and cases.

Focused on minimizing total cost of ownership, Pearson Packaging Systems is dedicated to a solution-driven partnership. For sixty years, a diverse set of high-volume manufacturers and distributors has relied on our engineered systems and continuous service support.