McCaffrey Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Santerra at Riverstone

McCaffrey Homes’ Santerra at Riverstone community in SE Madera County features four fresh new home designs ranging from 1,598 to 2,880 square feet with up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. These homes feature fresh, new designs with features that homebuyers have been seeking, like options to expand your living space with a casita or idea room, the next big thing in home design – Shelly Hogan, McCaffrey Homes

McCaffrey Homes—a leading third-generation family homebuilder based in Fresno, Calif.—is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Santerra at Riverstone.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 21st and 22nd, 2017 at Riverstone, located just west of Highway 41 and Avenue 12 in southeast Madera County. Santerra will offer the first opportunity to live in this new master-planned community.

Riverstone is just a five-minute drive from the River Park and RiverView shopping centers, as well as Sprouts Farmers Market and Target. Homeowners will enjoy convenient access to leading retailers, restaurants, healthcare, and entertainment offerings.

Starting in the low $300,000s, the Santerra collection features four vibrant one and two-story floor plans that range in size from 1,598 to 2,880 square feet and up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Each home exemplifies the California spirit with expansive covered patios or “outdoor rooms,” perfect for combining indoor and outdoor entertaining.

“These homes feature fresh, new designs with features that homebuyers have been seeking, like options to expand your living space with a casita or idea room, the next big thing in home design,” said Shelly Hogan, vice president of sales for McCaffrey Homes. “With its own bathroom and walk-in closet, the casita is great for relatives or guests. The idea room is a separate room behind the main residence that can be used as an art studio, office, pub room, and more.”

“McCaffrey definitely thought outside the box in their design approach for Santerra,” said Riverstone’s Nick Bruno. “In imaginative and innovative ways that you just have to see for yourself, these new homes offer a fresh spin on informal California living. We believe homebuyers will simply love this new collection of creative, family-oriented homes.”

Every two-story floorplan in the Santerra collection features a first-floor bedroom and bath, creating a space that’s ideal for older children, in-laws, or visiting guests. The homes also feature oversized kitchen islands with seating, walk-in pantries, and spacious master bedrooms.

Those who call Santerra home will be the first to enjoy The Lodge, Riverstone’s first resort-style community clubhouse, expected to open this spring. Located a short walk from the homes in Santerra, The Lodge will offer residents a Great Room, flexible gathering places, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Outside will be a resort-style pool and spa with poolside cabanas, a children’s pool, an outdoor bar with fire-pit conversation areas, a demonstration kitchen, and a community garden.

Amenities anticipated at Riverstone include walkable neighborhoods, parks and open space, multiple resort-style community clubhouses, hiking and biking trails, a dog park, a community farm, historic olive and citrus groves, and on-site schools. When complete, Riverstone will total approximately 6,578 homes, as well as commercial and mixed-use space including office, service, and retail.

This weekend’s Grand Opening will be the perfect time to take advantage of McCaffrey Homes’ special, limited-time introductory pricing, while also enjoying first access to a selection of appealing homesites. For more information on McCaffrey Homes’ Santerra collection at Riverstone, please visit http://www.McCaffreyHomes.com or call (559) 673-7533.

McCaffrey Homes is dedicated to building homes that last a lifetime while meeting the needs of homebuyers at every stage of life. With three generations of experience, the McCaffrey team has built more than 9,000 homes and been honored nationally and locally for the quality of its construction and service.