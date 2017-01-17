APCON Introduces Integrated White-Box Solution for Network Visibility

With our EdgeSwitch, IT pros are able to implement a streamlined and cost-effective solution with one vendor, simplifying data acquisition and improving management.

APCON, a leading provider of intelligent network monitoring and security solutions, today introduced the EdgeSwitch, a high density, 1RU white-box switch solution. The EdgeSwitch delivers data center top-of-rack, campus and remote site aggregation and filtering for network visibility. For effortless configuration and management, the EdgeSwitch comes integrated with APCON’s industry leading graphical user interface, WebXR.

“Businesses are continually changing and expanding their data center landscape. With increases in traffic flowing through networks and more ports to monitor than before, IT professionals need a one-stop shop for complete network visibility, seamless integration and support,” said Richard Rauch, president and CEO of APCON. “With our EdgeSwitch, IT pros are able to implement a streamlined and cost-effective solution with one vendor, simplifying data acquisition and improving management.”

Security and network professionals are now empowered to easily aggregate and filter traffic from top-of-rack switches, campus sites or remote offices using the same consistent workflow they are already accustomed to with APCON’s IntellaFlex XR monitoring systems. This is thanks to the tightly coupled integration of EdgeSwitch and WebXR.

Engineers can now deliver against the business’ mandate to continually increase agility and efficiency by optimizing processes. Thanks to WebXR, the EdgeSwitch’s configuration of port aggregations, port tagging, ingress/egress port filters, viewing of port statistics, and execution of software upgrades can be performed with minimum effort and greatest consistency.

The EdgeSwitch also allows easy aggregation of traffic into IntellaFlex XR monitoring systems. Engineers can aggregate top-of-rack switches or consolidate remote and campus sites, then forward traffic of interest to IntellaFlex XR systems for advanced processing and data manipulation such as multi-stage filtering, deduplication, load balancing, packet slicing, time stamping and protocol stripping.

The EdgeSwitch offers 48 ports of 1G/10G and six ports of 40G, providing excellent port density for edge aggregation applications. The EdgeSwitch also features any-to-any connectivity, aggregation, filtering and multi-system trunking as well as port statistics, system status and configurable alerts.

The EdgeSwitch is available immediately for purchase or demonstration

About APCON

For more than 20 years, APCON has consistently delivered smart, stable and scalable technology solutions that provide an unparalleled level of confidence to service providers and businesses seeking total data center visibility and security. Its customers range from midsize companies to Fortune 1000 enterprises in more than 40 countries. APCON assures superior network monitoring while supporting traffic analysis and streamlined network management and security. For more information, visit http://www.apcon.com or follow us on Twitter @apcon.

