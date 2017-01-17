NEW Magnetic direct drive stages & controller

Motion and nanopositioning industry leader PI is expanding its PIMag® series of high dynamics linear motor stages with 2 new models and a new motion controller. Stages are equipped with incremental and absolute-type linear encoders for direct position measurement and ironless 3-phase motors and single-phase voice-coil drives.

Why Ironless Linear Motors?

Ironless, non-cogging linear motors provide very smooth motion, and a high dynamic velocity range along with rapid acceleration. They are ideal for applications where high or extremely constant velocity is required, such as in optics inspection, metrology, photonics, interferometry, and semiconductor test equipment. The frictionless, zero-wear motor drives are also popular in fast automation applications, where reliability and maximum uptime are crucial.

Affordable System with Excellent Guiding Accuracy: V-551, 4 to 9 inch travel range

The V-551 models come equipped with an integrated absolute-measuring, encoder providing 2 nanometers resolution. Absolute encoders don’t require referencing and avoid accumulation of errors due to noise or cable issues. Precision crossed roller bearings with anti-creep cage assist guarantee excellent guiding accuracy (1µm straightness / flatness per 100mm).

V-522 Voice-Coil Linear Stage: 5 to 20mm travel range

With travel ranges of 5mm, 10mm, 20mm, and a maximum velocity of 250mm/s, the frictionless voice-coil drive of the V-52x series ensures high accuracy and long life. An integrated optical linear encoder and precision crossed roller bearings with anti-creep cage assist provide high positioning resolution and guiding accuracy. With very low moving mass and no moving cables, the voice-coil direct linear drive results in high scanning frequencies to tens of Hz while not being subject to wear and tear. The stages can also be easily stacked to make XY systems.

C-891 Compact Motion Controller for 3-Phase Linear and Torque Servo Motors

PI’s compact C-891 motion controller is designed for sine-commuted 3-phase linear and rotary motors, is equipped with automatic detection of the motor phase. It can run on A/B digital or analog (sin/cos) encoder signals and also incorporates BiSS interface support for absolute-measuring encoders.

Standard and Custom

PI has over 4 decades of experience providing in-house engineered precision motion control solutions, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the customer’s application.