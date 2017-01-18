Technological disruption is one of the biggest issues facing the financial services industry right now and to be partnering with one of the leading current affairs organisations globally with their event on the topic is an exciting proposition”

The Economist Events has appointed integrated marketing and communications firm, BackBay Communications, as its PR agency for its upcoming Finance Disrupted conference, being held at St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London on 25 January 2017.

The one-day conference will cover the latest fintech breakthroughs disrupting business models, particularly with respect to the banking industry. Over 30 industry leaders, disruptive entrepreneurs, policymakers and academics will be speaking at the event, with topics of discussion including London’s position in the world of fintech, blockchain, big data, robo advisors and more.

The mandate includes raising awareness of the event and its speakers with key target media in the financial services and fintech space and includes pre-event digital communications, including a Q&A website available at http://www.financedisrupted.com, as well as social media and media relations support at the event. BackBay has previously supported The Economist with events in the U.S.

“Technological disruption is one of the biggest issues facing the financial services industry right now and to be partnering with one of the leading current affairs organisations globally with their event on the topic is an exciting proposition,” said BackBay Communications’ President and CEO Bill Haynes. “As you would expect from The Economist, the event boasts an impressive list of speakers that can offer perspectives and insights on the impact of fintech from across the spectrum and we have already been inundated with interest from the media.”

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with BackBay Communications by having them support us with Finance Disrupted London,” said Stephanie Gonzalez, Marketing Manager at The Economist Events. “They have great connections with the financial services focused media and a great understanding of the fintech space.”

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an integrated branding, marketing, advertising and public relations firm focused on the financial services sector including private equity firms, hedge funds, asset managers, investment advisors, financial technology companies, mutual funds and banks. BackBay takes a brand-centric approach to developing messaging and building integrated communications programs. BackBay offers a unique combination of content and creativity. BackBay’s services include public relations, branding, website development, marketing plans and materials, videos, advertising and social media. BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and relationships with the major business media. For more information, please visit http://www.BackBayCommunications.com.

About The Economist

With a growing global circulation and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications. The paper covers politics, business, science and technology, and books and arts, concluding each week with the obituary.

The Economist Events brings the publication to life. As the leader of debate in the pursuit of progress, Economist Events tackles leading issues with an insightful, forward-looking and distinctly global perspective. It provides the necessary tools for business leaders, senior executives and policy makers to make informed decisions and to stay ahead of the game in a rapidly changing world. http://www.economist.com

For more information about the Finance Disrupted conference, please visit: http://www.economist.com/events-conferences/emea/finance-disrupted.