MedSys Group Names Carl Ferguson Senior Vice President

MedSys Group today announced the designation of Carl Ferguson as Senior Vice President. In his role, Ferguson will be responsible for companywide client business development, health provider consulting, and overall client management. With a 30-year career in healthcare and business, his experience with strategic planning, process improvement, project management, sales and marketing, and consulting will drive the company forward with the kind of knowledge and expertise it is known for.

"Carl is ideally suited to lead MedSys Group’s client development initiatives. His expertise in healthcare technology and client development as well as his overall leadership skills are exactly what we need to drive our business going forward,” Alan Kravitz, MedSys Group CEO & Founder said. “We’re very fortunate and excited to welcome him to the MedSys team."

Ferguson has led numerous large-scale implementations with software vendors such as Cerner, Epic, McKesson, MEDITECH, and Allscripts. He is proficient in multi-phased, multidisciplinary program and project management, business process redesign, and methodologies. Additionally, he demonstrates expertise providing consulting for project plan development, scoping, staffing, scheduling, monitoring, and matching deliverables to requirements.

“I am excited to join such an established and experienced firm,” Ferguson said. “MedSys Group is taking major steps to enhance clients use and value from their information technology investments.”

About MedSys Group®, LLC:

Founded in 2008, MedSys Group® LLC, is a healthcare IT services firm, delivering outstanding services and results to academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, specialty hospitals, and physician practices. MedSys provides expert leadership in Cerner, Epic and other acute/ambulatory EHR and revenue cycle systems. MedSys is frequently featured in A-list publications and was named for two consecutive years on the Dallas 100 list of fastest growing companies in North Texas. MedSys is the recipient of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare and the Inc. 5000 awards. For more information, please visit: http://www.MedSysGroup.com or call 972-464-0020. You can also follow the company on Twitter @MedSysGroup. For interviews or media inquiries, please contact Gretchen Hydo, Director of Public Relations, at GretchenH@Chatterboxink.com.