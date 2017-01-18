“We are confident the game of watermelon ball is about to experience a significant resurgence with the new Watermelon Ball™, and those with nostalgia for the original game will again be shouting, GAME ON”, says PlaSmart CEO Tim Kimber.

PlaSmart Inc., a Canadian-based, international distributor that selects products that are smart, simple, and fun has signed a world-wide license agreement for Watermelon Ball™ . Watermelon Ball™ is a nearly neutrally buoyant ball that looks, feels, and behaves like a watermelon in water. It allows players to mimic moves found in football, rugby, and basketball, all underwater.

About Watermelon Ball™

Many people will remember playing watermelon ball, using real watermelons, at summer camp or in backyard pools. Watermelons are nearly neutrally buoyant; first sinking in water and slowly floating to the surface. This characteristic makes them ideal for playing all kinds of water games. The 9-inch diameter Watermelon Ball™ was designed to look, feel, and behave like a watermelon in water, and additionally allow players to dribble, kick, bounce, pass, and intercept under water. Watermelon Ball™ is extremely durable and stands up to repeated intense use; features that were sorely missing with watermelon fruit. “We are confident the game of watermelon ball is about to experience a significant resurgence with the new Watermelon Ball™, and those with nostalgia for the original game will again be shouting, GAME ON”, says PlaSmart CEO Tim Kimber.

Watermelon Ball™ History

The development of Watermelon Ball™ began in 2004 with a group of college students who frequently got together to play a swimming pool game that used real watermelons. The intensity of play caused the watermelons to crack, and sometimes accidentally smash. Concerned that they were making a “pretty good mess”, as well as spending a lot of money on watermelons, one student (Watermelon Ball™ creator, Jeff Larson) designed a ball that behaved like a watermelon, but could withstand intense play. The watermelon ball sessions continued using the tough, new Watermelon Ball™ and competition became more fun than ever. In fact, the artificial Watermelon Ball™ allowed for increased strategy, dribbling the ball on the bottom, and passing up to ten feet underwater. And, without the danger of cracking or smashing, Watermelon Ball™ could even be bounced off pool walls to teammates.

“My friends and I had a ton of fun playing the game with a real watermelon in college. When I came up with the new ball and saw how much better it made the game, I realized I had something that could change how people play in the pool”, says Jeff Larson. I love seeing people get introduced to the game, play it, love it, and become passionate about it. I have seen this enthusiasm begin to grow in America, and would love to see it go further. I am excited to be working with PlaSmart and feel it is the perfect company to spread the excitement of Watermelon Ball™ throughout the world.”

About PlaSmart Inc.

PlaSmart Inc. is a Canadian-based, global toy distributor that selects products that are smart, simple, and fun. It seeks out interesting, one-of-a-kind toys that meet its 'smart and simple' philosophy and avoids toys that are difficult to understand or operate. PlaSmart’s products include multiple award-winning toys and games, including the ever-popular Original PlasmaCar®, a mechanical marvel powered by the cleanest and most inexhaustible energy source, kid power; The Original DoodleArt® adult coloring kits; and Smart Mat™ multi-purpose play mats. PlaSmart’s products are available on five continents and in more than sixty countries. For more information visit PlaSmart’s website.