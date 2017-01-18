Industry Leaders Unite at the Digital Marketing Innovation Summit

Digital Channel

As we get properly into the swing of 2017, companies will be implementing their digital marketing strategies for the year. Learning from the mistakes of 2016 will be vital as brands look to stay ahead of the competition; any content strategy for this year should be well thought out with key metrics identified and thorough analytics being drawn to measure impact. The very best digital marketing strategies will have the customer at their core, will look for genuine engagement rather than just reach and enhance the brand identity.

Having a robust and informed strategy isn’t enough. The pace of technological change in today’s world means that not only are consumer expectations changing at an unprecedented rate, but so too are the innovative strategies employed by the competition. Couple this with the rise of ad blockers - and limited advertising opportunities on smartphones - the job of the digital marketer is a complex one.

The Digital Marketing Innovation Summit will focus on content marketing, personalization and tracking, SEO and search marketing strategy, growth marketing and increasing audience engagement. Industry leaders will come together to discuss how the industry can best respond to the challenges and opportunities presented by new technologies and consumer behaviours, sharing insight into their work at some of the world’s most digitally proficient enterprises.

the summit will provide opportunities for attendees to network in an exclusive space with other executive-level decision makers. Through panel discussions and organized networking sessions, the summit will ensure that every attendee has the opportunity to be heard and find the next great solution for their company.

