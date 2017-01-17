TrackVia and Calabash Announce Partnership

The flexibility, easy customization and rapid speed-to-solution of the TrackVia platform is game-changing and primed to disrupt the enterprise software market as we know it.

TrackVia, providers of the leading low-code application platform in the cloud, announced a strategic partnership with Calabash, a consultancy firm that specializes in Lean process optimization. The partnership combines Calabash’s deep expertise in process excellence with TrackVia’s next-generation technology to help businesses better streamline critical business and departmental workflows.

In today’s fast-moving, global business environment, operational speed and business agility are more important than ever. Increasingly, companies are looking to find solutions that not only can address their current operational needs but that also are adaptable enough to evolve along with company changes.

“The flexibility, easy customization and rapid speed-to-solution of the TrackVia platform is game-changing and primed to disrupt the enterprise software market as we know it,” said Matt Hubbard, Co-founder of Calabash. “This technology can be used to streamline a company’s unique and evolving operations—becoming the springboard for sustainable continuous improvement across the enterprise.”

A modern low-code platform, TrackVia provides businesses a radically faster and easier way to create and deploy highly customized and flexible web and mobile applications. The system helps companies gain newfound visibility and control over their operations by displacing manual tools, like spreadsheets, paper, and email, while offering a faster, more agile alternative to heavy enterprise software. “We are excited to announce a strategic partnership with Calabash,” said Pete Khanna, CEO of TrackVia. “We seek to provide today’s enterprise organizations with a new source of competitive advantage by coupling our leading low-code technology with Calabash’s deep expertise in business process optimization.” A fully integrated web and native mobile platform, TrackVia is purpose-built to streamline critical workflows or complex, multi-step processes that require fast and accurate data collection, real-time reporting and well-coordinated task management.

Experts in business process management, Calabash’s founders have spent years leading continuous improvement and Lean initiatives at industry-leading Fortune 500 companies. Their key to success is to take a personalized approach to consultancy and seek to help their clients embed quality throughout their operations. “The key is identifying the right starting point.” John Bratincevic, co-founder of Calabash explained. “We work with our clients to think through a long-term vision for their operations and to strategically define a path that will help them get there. The key is to lay a foundation of sound business processes married with TrackVia’s low-code technology. This allows us to create a comprehensive solution that is perfectly integrated into the client’s culture and can then be easily scaled up and optimized as the client’s operations mature.” Skilled and knowledgeable at TrackVia application development and implementation, Calabash provides their clients with holistic solutions that enable them to achieve and maintain operational excellence.

About TrackVia:

TrackVia is a leading low-code application platform that specializes in streamlining and mobilizing critical business processes and operational workflows such as field services, project coordination and tracking, supply chain management, inspections or audits, and more. It allows IT and business users to rapidly create fully customized web and native mobile applications that unite executives, managers and workers with all their data, processes and collaboration in one environment accessible on any device. More than 1,000 businesses in 14 countries rely on TrackVia, including Honeywell, Navistar, DIRECTV, DOW, Brinks and others. Learn more at: http://trackvia.com/

About Calabash:

Calabash is an innovative business process optimization and technology consultancy firm that specializes in leading and implementing process-driven solutions using TrackVia’s low-code application platform. Experts in Lean process management and continuous improvement with years of experience at Fortune 500 companies, Calabash’s team provides comprehensive, impactful solutions that are tailored to a company’s unique operational needs. Calabash strives to help its clients achieve operational excellence by marrying optimized, quality-focused business processes with flexible, modern TrackVia technology. Learn more at: http://www.calabashsolutions.com