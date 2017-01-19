Line 6 Unveils New Limited Edition Variax Shuriken Guitar

Line 6 Variax Shuriken Guitar Shuriken guitars can do things no other guitars on the planet can do." - Stevic MacKay.

Line 6, Inc. (Exhibiting in Marriott Grand Ballroom A-D) today introduced the new Variax® Shuriken guitar, co-designed by guitarist Steve “Stevic” MacKay of Twelve Foot Ninja. Featuring a baritone scale length, advanced Variax HD technology and a bold new body shape, Variax Shuriken delivers unique feel, crisp tone and unmatched versatility for both studio and stage.

“Shuriken guitars can do things no other guitars on the planet can do,” said MacKay.

“Variax Shuriken is our first artist-designed instrument, and we were excited to work closely with Stevic to create a truly unique, innovative and modern guitar,” said Marcus Ryle, President, Line 6. “For heavier or more technical styles of music, Variax Shuriken offers clear and tight tone, as well as unrivaled versatility for any performance scenario.”

Featuring a 27” baritone scale length, Variax Shuriken delivers optimized playability for guitarists who perform with heavier strings and lower tunings. The extended scale length provides punchier, more-precise tones and works in conjunction with Variax alternative tunings to let guitarists play in any tuning they wish, no matter the tension and feel of the strings. This allows players to go far beyond the range of any standard 6, 7 or even 8 string guitar.

Like all guitars in the Variax family, Variax Shuriken gives guitarists instant access to a wide range of guitar models and alternate tunings via Variax HD modeling technology. Instrument models and alternate tunings can be accessed with a simple twist of a knob.

Variax Shuriken can be incorporated into any guitar rig but is fully optimized for use with Line 6 modelers and multi-effects, including the Helix™, POD® HD and Firehawk® families. Variax Shuriken is initially available in a limited production run.

Availability

Variax Shuriken will be available early spring.

Learn more at http://line6.com/variax-modeling-guitars/shuriken

About Line 6, Inc.

