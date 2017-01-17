DragonPlate Releases Carbon Fiber UAV Quadcopter Kits

DragonPlate Carbon Fiber UAV Quadcopter Deluxe Frame Kit Now DIY'ers can easily build high quality, lightweight UAV quadcopters that can be completely customized.

DragonPlate, known for high quality, ready to purchase carbon fiber components has just released UAV quadcopter frame kits. These kits provide the basic structure necessary for anyone interested in building their own carbon fiber multi-rotor. In addition to the assembly templates and instructions, full CAD models are available for download for each kit. This allows the integration of motors, controllers, batteries, and cameras into the design before even purchasing the components. Expert level builders will be able to use the CAD models as a baseline for more sophisticated designs, for example larger units with additional rotors.

In addition to the new quadcopter kits, Dragonplate has all of the carbon fiber components and connectors necessary to make virtually any multi-rotor configuration. CAD models are available for download from the website for virtually all products, thus making it easy for engineers and other advanced builders to design and purchase the raw materials required for even the most high-end drone project. Using Dragonplate carbon fiber tube modular connectors, building multi-rotors from the ground up is not only straight-forward, but also extremely robust. End-users spanning from hobbyists to the US military have used Dragonplate standard and high modulus carbon fiber products and connectors to build UAVs ranging from large camera platforms to racing drones.

Dragonplate offers a wide variety of materials designed with the drone market in mind. Of particular interest to builders are the high modulus products, which are up to 3 times stiffer than standard carbon fiber products, and Dragonplate Kevlar products. Although not as rigid as carbon fiber, Kevlar provides shock absorption and impact resistance, which are important for high g accelerations. This provides a more durable vehicle for high speed launch and recovery, as well as hard landings. In particular, Dragonplate Kevlar Core products were designed to provide most of the stiffness of an all carbon fiber laminate, but with the impact resistance of Kevlar.

Dragonplate has designed and manufactured a wide range of unmanned system components, frames, and even complete vehicles. As always, Dragonplate's engineering team can customize any of the standard multi-rotor products for a customer's specific application, or even design and build the entire system from the ground up.

For more information on carbon fiber components, visit http://DragonPlate.com

For more information on carbon fiber engineering, visit http://Element6Composites.com