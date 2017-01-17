Elliance will kick-off their 2017 educational webinar series by presenting, Get Noticed in Five Words (or less) on January 26 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., EST.

By using the most powerful words to describe themselves, companies can generate more leads and unlock new revenue streams. But, exactly how does a company discover these words?

Craig Otto, director of brand development at Elliance, will tap into his 35 years of marketing experience to give attendees techniques and strategies for uncovering the words and ideas that help propel a company’s growth.

Otto has spent his career working with high profile clients like Bayer Corporation, Dollar Bank, Duquesne Light, Pittsburgh Paints, National Geographic, Pennsylvania Tourism, and many more. During this webinar, he’ll explain how a strategic business unit of a Fortune 500 manufacturer captured one huge idea in four words that revolutionized its industry and ultimately shifted the strategic direction of the entire corporation.

Elliance was founded in 1995 with a focus on Internet marketing and over the years has evolved into a full-service marketing company.

According to Stephen McLane, corporate marketing administration manager for Aerotech, "Elliance has proven themselves to be experts in the development and maintenance of B2B websites as well as B2B marketing and SEO. Their customer service is exemplary. They bring a wealth of fresh ideas and are a trusted resource.”

In 2001, Elliance began sharing their expertise with others. First, they traveled to advertising federation meetings and industry specific conference around the country. Next they added invitation-only regional seminars and then expanded their educational efforts to include webinars in 2010.

Abu Noaman, CEO of Elliance, offers webinars and seminars as a way of giving back to the marketing community. He says that, “the world is changing at such a rapid speed, it’s practically impossible for executives to keep up on the latest trends while simultaneously doing their jobs.”

There is no charge for this webinar; however, participants are required to register in advance. For more information, http://ennect.com/e2852/p22661.aspx

About Elliance

Elliance is a Pittsburgh-based marketing agency that is helping colleges, b2b marketers, banks and non-profits leverage the power of digital and data to increase their market value. Their team of communications artists and information scientists uses a proven, strategic process that helps clients capture greater Share of Mind, Share of Voice and Share of Market.