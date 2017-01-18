Panoply.io, the self optimizing analytics infrastructure company, today announced results from its survey at AWS re:Invent end of 2016. 833 attendees shared feedback about data warehouse trends, where 80% of the tools are now cloud-based versus on-premise. 60% of respondents found their data warehouse difficult to manage and too complex. Interestingly, 61% of respondents were currently not using any ETL tool at all, 25% using no business intelligence tools at all. Full results of the survey can be found at http://learn.panoply.io/data-warehousing-trends-report-2017.

Responses from more than 800 re:Invent attendees support what industry experts such as Gartner have been saying -- that cloud-based data warehousing solutions, such as Amazon Redshift, are transforming the market, leading to a noticeable shift in industry leadership and the way vendors will have to approach clear needs and challenges that still exist in data warehousing.

It is little surprise that at an Amazon conference 60% of the 833 respondents reported using Amazon Redshift. However, what was surprising was how small a pool reported using Google BigQuery, only 3% or less than 25 individuals. Also interesting was that 21% of respondents still run an on-premise solution versus a cloud-based one.

“Feedback was clear that tools, whether Redshift or others, had solid performance potential, but were difficult to manage and too complex,” said Yaniv Leven, Co-Founder and CEO of Panoply.io. “This is precisely why we created Panpoly.io: to enable our customers to more easily and affordably automate data analytics infrastructures. Panoply.io helps users get to the data faster, easier. The survey results really validated our entire business focus.”

Of 833 respondents, mostly all tech professionals such as IT specialists and developers, 51% reported they were pleased with their data warehouse performance, but 60% found their data warehouse difficult to manage, and complained of complexity. According to respondents, ETL, , is only used by 39%. Over 500 respondents were at companies they indicated were currently not using any ETL tool at all, perhaps connected to the complexity challenge. Ease of use is still a weak spot for data warehouse providers and streamlining operations is still a challenge they need to address.

When the 833 surveyed were asked about what Business Intelligence tools they used or preferred, the answers were spilt among several vendors with a quarter of respondents reporting using no BI tool at all, essentially limiting the analytics available in the data warehouse implementations for 25% of respondents. Between the low ETL adoption and a quarter of respondents still not engaging BI, Panoply.io concludes that even with AWS opening up the data warehouse opportunity, companies are still in the early stages of building end-to-end BI solutions.

“Our survey reflects how organizations are becoming increasingly aware of the value of data warehousing beyond simple storage; they are calling for better ways to extract information from their data and analyze it,” added Leven. “We believe Amazon Redshift holds the key to simplifying that task, making data warehousing accessible and effective for companies. We also believe complementary solutions, such as Panoply, that close the gaps and ease data management will convince more data industry professionals to move to cloud-based solutions, that can have high performance with minimal complexity.”

