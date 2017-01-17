Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, Houston’s premiere CoolSculpting provider, is proud to announce they have earned the highest honor of Diamond Level in Zeltiq’s Crystal Rewards Program. Practice founder, Paul Vitenas, MD FACS, is delighted that Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique has been named part of this elite group of providers.

Produced by Zeltiq, CoolSculpting is approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a safe way to eliminate isolated areas of fatty tissue. First developed by Harvard researchers, CoolSculpting utilizes the science of Cryolipolysis to damage targeted fat cells using extreme cold temperatures. Over the following several months, up to a 30% reduction in fatty tissue can be seen. CoolSculpting can provide dramatic results along the abdomen, inner and outer thighs, lower back, upper arms, and even under the chin.

Becoming one of CoolSculpting’s Diamond Crystal providers means Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique dependably provides top-notch customer service with a well-trained staff of aesthetic professionals. Dr. Vitenas’ team has extensive experience and demonstrated skill with nonsurgical body sculpting services. Something few practices can offer, all of Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique’s CoolSculpting providers hold certification from Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting University in California.

More than just bringing noninvasive fat elimination to patients, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique offers DualSculpting capabilities, with two CoolSculpting machines to treat multiple areas in one session. The elite medi-spa is also home to CoolSculpting’s CoolAdvantage and CoolAdvantage Plus applicators. These newly redesigned handpieces offer better results using uniquely contoured paddles and lower temperatures. Additionally, treatment with the CoolAdvantage applicator takes only 35 minutes, almost 50% faster than the hour-long session needed with traditional CoolSculpting.

Dr. Vitenas explains the importance of this innovative, nonsurgical fat technique, “One of the really fantastic, new technologies that has come on the market, which actually works, is CoolSculpting.” He continues, “For the patient who is busy at the office, and can’t take three or four days off for downtime - but can spare an hour during their lunch - they can have their love handles done or their tummy done.” The noninvasive treatment means no downtime and no scarring. “With (CoolSculpting) technology, we have the ability to change a person’s shape without ever taking them to the operating room.”

A board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Vitenas founded his private practice, Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery, over 25 years ago. In 2014, Dr. Vitenas created his innovative medi-spa, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, as a dedicated space where patients could find cutting-edge, nonsurgical treatments. Aside from CoolSculpting, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique also offers a variety of noninvasive techniques, including a full range of dermal fillers and Botox Cosmetic.

For additional information on CoolSculpting, contact Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique at 281.810.9083. New patient CoolSculpting consultations are complimentary, and can be scheduled in-person or online. More details on this innovative procedure, as well as what it takes to become a Diamond Crystal Practice, can be found on Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting website.