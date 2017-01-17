Crane Hot Line Announces DICA Expands Presence at ConExpo 2017

SafetyTech outrigger pads and FiberMax crane pads from DICA will be on display in Central Hall and Gold Lot, as well as in more than 10 crane booths during ConExpo 2017. Confirmed crane displays inclu We have doubled our footprint in this important construction and concrete equipment show to provide easier accessibility to contractors who use cranes, truck-mounted aerials, digger derricks, and concrete pumping equipment

DICA will display it’s ‘Made in the USA’ SafetyTech® outrigger pads and FiberMax® crane pads from two booth locations at the 2017 ConExpo-Con/Agg show, to be held March 7-11 in Las Vegas—C20571 and G4011. “We have doubled our footprint in this important construction and concrete equipment show to provide easier accessibility to contractors who use cranes, truck-mounted aerials, digger derricks, and concrete pumping equipment,” said Kris Koberg, CEO.

Central Hall Booth C201571 will highlight SafetyTech outrigger pads, which now feature five patents, three of which are U.S. patents and two of them are Canadian patents for SafetyTech outrigger pads equipped with TuffGrip® handles.

SafetyTech outrigger pads provide a super strong, rigid and easy to use foundation for a wide variety of outrigger enabled equipment, including mobile cranes, digger derricks, hi-lift aerials and concrete pumps. Constructed of a proprietary engineered thermoplastic material, SafetyTech pads have crush ratings up to 750 psi and rated capacities up to 325,000 lbs. SafetyTech outrigger pads are uniquely designed and manufactured to deliver the unbreakable strength, safety, consistency and reliability operators can trust.



Gold Lot Booth G4011 will feature DICA’s revolutionary transportation cost saving and patent pending FiberMax® crane pads. FiberMax crane pads are engineered to provide maximum strength and rigidity for cranes with higher lifting capacities. With crush ratings up to 1000 psi and rated capacity of up 375,000 lbs. FiberMax crane pads provide the same strength properties as steel crane pads but can weigh up to 70% less. This significant weight difference delivers huge transportation savings on every job.

Joining the FiberMax line-up at the show will be the new FiberMax HD crane pads, which fill a gap between 175,000 lb. and 250,000 lb. rated capacity models. Five models comprise the HD Series. The standard in-stock FM7x5x6-HD model has a rated capacity of 250,000 pounds and a crush rating of 600 psi, which provides a mid-range solution for RT or AT cranes, or for other equipment requiring a large foundation area.



Look for additional new product announcements from DICA at the show, as well as examples of SafetyTech® outrigger pads and FiberMax® crane pads in use, setup under cranes and other equipment around the show.