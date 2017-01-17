Urjanet Announces Partnership with JadeTrack Urjanet’s powerful technology will quickly resolve the biggest complaint we’ve heard from customers who otherwise love our platform: the painful work of processing data from utility bills to glean actionable insights. - Ryan Prestel, CEO, JadeTrack

Urjanet, the leading global provider of automated utility data, today announced a partnership with JadeTrack, a sustainability management software platform. Urjanet will provide customer utility bill data to JadeTrack for import into its energy management, sustainability and ESG reporting platform. Leveraging Urjanet’s extensive utility data network, JadeTrack will use data provided by Urjanet to enhance the performance of its platform and generate unique insights at the intersection of real-time and historical utility data.

JadeTrack integrates real-time monitoring and analytics for energy efficiency and sustainability program management. JadeTrack provides a platform for leadership organizations to track, manage and conserve resources including energy, water, waste and carbon emissions. JadeTrack is used by clients across manufacturing, government, education and real estate verticals to manage costs, improve reporting on sustainability impacts, and optimize investments in energy efficiency. Prior to Urjanet, JadeTrack managed utility bill data manually, a time-intensive process for customers that diverted resources away from critical sustainability priorities.

“Urjanet’s powerful technology will quickly resolve the biggest complaint we’ve heard from customers who otherwise love our platform: the painful work of processing data from utility bills to glean actionable insights,” says Ryan Prestel, CEO at JadeTrack. “By integrating automated feeds of our customers’ bill data from Urjanet with our real-time data, our platform produces more valuable insights than ever before.”

Urjanet’s cloud-based platform automatically collects and processes utility data as soon as it is made available by utilities, providing customers with a single feed of their utility bill data from thousands of separate utility accounts. Urjanet provides a comprehensive set of data points covering usage, cost and tariffs in a standardized format, which can easily be used in analytics and reporting systems. Urjanet provides data from more than 3,700 electric, gas, water and waste utilities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

“JadeTrack’s platform is making a real difference in helping clients understand their resource usage and costs, providing significant value through thorough data analysis,” says Sanjoy Malik, CEO at Urjanet. “Urjanet is proud to enable powerful new insights for JadeTrack’s clients while removing barriers to accessing utility bill data.”

ABOUT JADETRACK

Track. Manage. Lead. The value of sustainability is different for every organization, making measurement difficult. JadeTrack enables leadership organizations to measure impact and maximize value of energy efficiency and sustainability programs, thereby creating a lasting financial, social and environmental benefit. Organizations worldwide use JadeTrack for utility bill management, real-time monitoring, and sustainability reporting. The company is privately-held and located in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit jadetrack.com.

ABOUT URJANET

Urjanet’s mission is to provide the world with easy access to automated utility data. Our cloud-based platform connects directly to utilities to seamlessly acquire and normalize disparate utility bill and interval data. The processed data is delivered directly to industry-leading business applications. Public and private organizations across the world use Urjanet data to achieve sustainability goals and reduce energy consumption and cost. Urjanet is rapidly becoming the global standard for utility data and powers applications from the leading energy and sustainability solutions providers. Urjanet is a privately-held company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit urjanet.com.

