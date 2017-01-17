TapHunter, the complete digital beverage management solution that helps bars and restaurants streamline operations and connect with their customers, today unveiled new premium features to automate the beverage inventory process and allow food and drinking establishments to easily publish nutritional information for any craft beer across multiple channels, including print menus, digital beverage boards, websites and social media channels.

With the new update, TapHunter’s suite of operational and marketing tools used by businesses across the world now includes the ability to automate common bar and restaurant inventory tasks, saving time, effort and money by replacing cumbersome spreadsheets and tedious manual labor. The inventory process is seamlessly integrated into the existing TapHunter dashboard, combining menu and inventory operations to eliminate duplication of efforts. TapHunter’s lightweight, essential inventory tools are far less expensive than other products on the market, providing bars and restaurants with time-saving automation without breaking the bank.

The Lang Restaurant group, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, was one of the first customers to take advantage of TapHunter’s inventory tools. “We wanted to update the way we were managing our inventory using spreadsheets. The TapHunter tool has really saved us time and replaced a process that was not very organized,” said Shawn Lang, co-owner of the Lang Restaurant Group. “And, now we can see what different styles of beers we have on-hand pretty easily. This helps us make our buying decisions and keep a balanced selection.”

In addition to inventory tools, the popular TapHunter dashboard now includes the ability for bar and restaurants to calculate nutritional information and easily add that data to their rotating drink menus across all touch points, both on and off-premise, including print menus, digital drink boards, website and social media. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will require large retailers and chain restaurants to publish nutritional information for most craft beer offerings. This poses potential problems, as most smaller breweries do not list nutritional information for many beers. The TapHunter platform now makes it easy for partners to meet these requirements by quickly calculating nutritional information based on the beer style, A.B.V and other factors.

“The addition of easy inventory management and craft beer nutritional tools that meet FDA regulations are two more ways we are delivering on our goal to help bars and restaurants become more efficient and save valuable time and money,” said Melani Gordon, CEO and co-founder of TapHunter. “Our simple but powerful inventory tool can save bar and restaurant managers over 10 man hours per week while enabling employees to measure and manage all inventory from a mobile phone app. We are committed to listening to our customers and responding quickly to their needs as we continue to offer the most complete set of operational and marketing tools for bars and restaurants.”

About TapHunter

TapHunter is two things: it’s an industry tool for bar and restaurant owners & a consumer-facing mobile app for beer, wine and spirit lovers. For the beverage industry, TapHunter provides on- and off-premise accounts with time and money-saving tools that automatically update beverage inventory on social media channels, websites, print menus and digital displays. This exposure empowers TapHunter customers by helping transform beer, wine, and spirit menus into valuable revenue producers. For the consumer, TapHunter.com and the TapHunter mobile app, available in the App Store and Google Play, enables consumers to locate their favorite beer, wine and spirits in markets across the United States and the world.