California Telecom offers fully managed SD-WAN powered by TELoIP VINO

TELoIP’s SD-WAN technology and cloud platform allow us to deliver fully-integrated customer solutions that build on our passion for network and application performance.

California Telecom — a provider of enterprise-class managed services, has partnered with TELoIP Inc. — the creator of powerful software defined wide-area [SD-WAN] networks, to deliver fully-managed SD-WAN solutions for business customers in southern California and beyond.

Delivering enterprise-class Internet and MPLS solutions since 2008, California Telecom designs and manages voice and data services for multi-site customers large and small, with a strategic focus on customer success. California Telecom is a team of dedicated and certified specialists that bring expertise in managed routing, managed firewall, security and cloud-based VoIP to the SD-WAN market. "We pride ourselves on guaranteed quality and reliability for our services," explained California Telecom President, Jim Gurol. "TELoIP's SD-WAN technology and cloud platform allow us to deliver fully-integrated customer solutions that build on our passion for network and application performance."

With the emergence of various SD-WAN technologies, TELoIP offers a unique Virtual Intelligent Network Overlay (VINO) platform that includes patented, per-packet capabilities for hitless failover, inbound QoS, and diverse carrier aggregation. VINO gives California Telecom the agility to build customer SD-WAN solutions using any combination of MPLS and Internet connectivity. VINO is delivered through a carrier-grade, multi-tenant SDN infrastructure that spans across North America. VINO also includes full cloud orchestration, enabling California Telecom to manage each individual customer SD-WAN deployment with end-to-end security, visibility and quality control for all WAN, Internet and Cloud applications.

As customers look to migrate their mission critical applications to SD-WAN, they want to minimize risk and ensure a successful SD-WAN transition. "We see the service provider playing a critical role in SD-WAN adoption," explains TELoIP CEO, Rui Luis. "The experienced team of networking professionals at California Telecom provides valuable expertise, which ensures the success of each customer's SD-WAN implementation." While California Telecom is focusing on the customer needs from the initial SD-WAN design stage through deployment and ongoing management, TELoIP acts as a collaborative technology vendor providing seamless integration every step of the way.

About California Telecom — California Telecom is a business ISP based in Chino, California concentrating on Telecom Business needs since 2008. With a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, California Telecom covers a wide range of specialties including network design, security engineering, and proactive service monitoring. To find out why high profile clients like Sony pictures, Buzzfeed.com, and Sunset Gower Studios choose California Telecom as their ISP, and to discover how your business could benefit from doing the same, browse our website at http://www.californiatelecom.com, or call us at 866-942-9233 any time to discuss your particular telecom needs.

About TELoIP — TELoIP is the creator of powerful software defined wide-area [SD-WAN] networks for the most challenging locations requiring high availability and business-critical application traffic. TELoIP cloud-managed networks are used by retailers to build carrier-agnostic networks that reduce costs by 50% or more, by financial organizations for secure communications, by heath care enterprises to remotely connect clinics, and by service providers to deliver SD-WAN services.

Hundreds of businesses across North America rely on TELoIP's patented VINO network architecture to plan and deliver secure, lower-cost, higher performance reliable networks for their voice, data and video communications needs whether they rely on public or private clouds. Based in Toronto, Canada, TELoIP has been delivering software-defined solutions since 2002. For more information, visit http://www.teloip.com.