Discovia, a leading global provider of eDiscovery services to corporations, law firms, and government entities, announced today that its San Francisco data center has earned kCura's Orange-level Relativity Best in Service designation, which recognizes Relativity Authorized Partners who provide an exceptional Relativity experience to a larger-than-average volume of end users.

Discovia has made a total commitment to service excellence and data security in its global data hosting operation. The company stores client data in centers located in San Francisco and Phoenix. Discovia is one of the only companies in the eDiscovery services industry to achieve both ISO 27001 certification and HIPAA/HITECH compliance according to third-party auditors.

“Our recognition by kCura as a Relativity Best in Service partner for the sixth consecutive year is extremely important to us,” said Discovia COO Talin Andonians. “We will continue to invest in great people and a first-rate infrastructure to support our clients in large, complex matters.”

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners’ individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

kCura has two designations for Best in Service partners’ data centers: Orange and Blue. Orange-level partners are recognized for making additional investments in people, process, and technology to manage installations with above-average user counts.

As a Best in Service partner, Discovia publishes its weekly performance scores on the Relativity Best in Service Trust site. This public listing of infrastructure quality and system performance provides transparency into Relativity service delivery and helps ensure a positive end user experience. Since becoming a Relativity Authorized Partner in 2008, Discovia and its team have been recognized several times by kCura for such achievements as Relativity Certified Administrator and Relativity Certified Sales Professional.

“The support Discovia provides as an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service partner is impressive,” said Andrew Sieja, president and CEO of kCura. “They’ve done a great job creating an outstanding Relativity experience for their customers.”

About Discovia

Discovia provides electronic discovery services to corporations and law firms engaged in litigation, ITC investigations, and internal and regulatory investigations, including HSR Second Requests. Services include onsite and remote data collections, data minimization, data processing and hosting, expert application of leading technology-assisted review tools, document review management, and document productions. Discovia is one of the only eDiscovery services providers to achieve ISO 27001 certification and HIPAA/HITECH compliance for data security according to third-party auditors. Discovia is the first to publish its accuracy rate - 99.7 percent, and typically achieves data culling rates of 95 percent for repeat clients. Discovia is the first eDiscovery services firm to deliver a fixed-price managed services solution, enabling corporate legal departments and law firms to gain a world-class eDiscovery function with complete cost predictability. More information is available at 415-392-2900 or http://www.discovia.com.

About kCura

Recognized as a "Leader" in Gartner's latest E-Discovery Magic Quadrant, kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 150,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales[at]kcura[dot]com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.