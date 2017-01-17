Telesoft, a trusted leader in technology expense and mobility management software and solutions, announced that it has hired Tamara Saunders as Chief Financial Officer and Don Luby as Senior Vice President of Sales. Additionally, Charlotte Yates has been appointed to Telesoft’s board of directors. Telesoft provides dynamic solutions to the continually increasing complexity that enterprises face in managing corporate technology and mobility expenses. Today, Telesoft serves over 200 enterprise clients representing billions of dollars of technology expense and mobility spend in the most complex, challenging and advanced enterprise environments in the world.

“We are excited to welcome Tamara and Don to the executive team and Charlotte to the board,” said Kevin Donoghue, CEO. “In keeping with Telesoft’s customer-oriented roots and long-standing tradition of innovation, these executive and board additions will further enable us to achieve our stated goal in increasing investment in new products, customer delivery and the company’s employee base. The deep expertise that Tamara, Don and Charlotte bring in scaling enterprise technology companies will provide long-term benefits for our customers, partners and employees.”

Tamara Saunders is an accomplished financial executive and brings over 20 years of global industry and public accounting firm experience, having most recently served as CFO of Telesphere and VP of Finance at Vonage. Over her career, Saunders has successfully built and led finance organizations, implemented complex financial systems for public and private companies and led various financings for her respective businesses. Saunders’ career also includes leadership roles at iLinc Communications and Arthur Andersen.

Don Luby is a technology expense management industry veteran and brings over 30 years of global technology experience, having most recently served as VP of Sales at Tangoe. Luby has extensive knowledge of the expense management space and successfully built and led sales organizations in enterprise software and strategic consulting over the course of his career. His career also includes leadership roles at Rivermine, IBM and HP.

Charlotte Yates is a technology industry leader and has over 30 years of experience as CEO, board director and adviser in several technology and telecommunications companies. Yates co-founded Telwares and served as CEO through its successful sale. She also held leadership roles at IBM and Sprint and is a Young Presidents’ Organization member.

“With Tamara and Don joining as executives and Charlotte the board, Telesoft has a strong, battle-tested team in place to continue its customer-oriented growth strategy and to drive sustained leadership in the technology expense management space,” said George Kadifa and Sanjeet Mitra, Telesoft Directors and Managing Directors at SEP.

About Telesoft

Telesoft is a leading provider of technology expense and mobility management solutions to global enterprises. Telesoft Connect—an industry leading cloud-based software platform—enables customer organizations to drive savings of up to 20-30% and provides a versatile tool set for on-going management through a single, innovative interface. Enterprise customers utilize Connect to manage technology expenses across mobile, cloud and IP / fixed footprints as well as usage, IT inventory, expense validation, cost reporting and financial system integration. Today, Telesoft serves over 200 enterprise and government clients representing billions of dollars of spend in the most complex, challenging and advanced enterprise environments in the world. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and provides solutions to customers around the world. Investors include Sumeru Equity Partners, a Silicon Valley-based spin off of Silver Lake. For more information about Telesoft, visit telesoft.com.